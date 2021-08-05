




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Non-'APOR' driving an essential worker? You need these documents
Members of the Quezon City Police District set up a checkpoint at the boundary of Quezon City and Marikina on Tuesday midnight, Aug. 3, 2021, to inspect passing motorists in preparation for the re-implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Non-'APOR' driving an essential worker? You need these documents

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2021 - 10:20am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Following backlash from the public and from government officials, the chief of the Philippine National Police has walked back a policy that fetching and driving essential workers by persons not allowed outside their homes during the two-week enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila is prohibited.



The policy was, according to the police, meant to keep people from "abusing" exceptions in quarantine restrictions.





“Pwede nang ihatid ng non-APOR (authorized persons outside of residence) ang lahat ng essential workers. (All essential workers can be ushered by non-APORs,)” PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar said Thursday in a tweet.






But there’s a catch — APORs who would want to be fetched and driven by non-APORs must obtain the business permit of their employer and a certificate of employment which contains their name and the name of their driver and vehicle details.



"The reason why we’re requiring these documents is because we will conduct random checks. We will hold the employer, the worker APOR and even the driver accountable if we find out that they have falsified these documents," Eleazar said in Filipino on CNN Philippines’ "The Source".



The government classifies the following as APORs:



    
	
  • Health and emergency frontline services personnel
    • 
	
  • Government officials and government frontline personnel
    • 
	
  • Duly-authorized humanitarian assistance actors
    • 
	
  • Persons traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons
    • 
	
  • Persons going to the airport for travel abroad
    • 
	
  • Anyone crossing zones for work or business permitted in the zone of destination, and going back home
    • 
	
  • Returning or repatriated OFWs and other overseas Filipinos returning to their places of residence
    • 
	
  • Other persons transported through the efforts of the national government upon observance of the necessary quarantine protocols and with the concurrence of the receiving local government units
    • 




Eleazar had reasoned that the practice of fetching and driving APORs by non-APORs is supposedly prone to abuse, as those who should be following the strict stay-at-home orders can use this excuse to get out of their residences.



"This is our way of having some control," he said. Quarantine protocols in the Philippines have been focused on restrictions and movement control. Curfews, checkpoints and arrests have been among the first measures implemented in previous lockdowns.



"We will prevent getting fooled or we will have someone to contact in case we want to check something," he said.



Checkpoints already up along boundaries



ECQ kicks in on Friday, which means quarantine control points, like those set up at borders of the greater Manila area, will pop up across Metro Manila.



But ahead of the full implementation, thoroughfares around the borders of Metro Manila were already congested after the PNP set up quarantine control points to implement its strict border control. Officers manning checkpoints sift through each and every motorist to check if they are APORs.



Commuter group The Passenger Forum pointed out earlier that many workers live farther from Metro Manila where housing is more affordable and will have to line up at the PNP's checkpoints before going to work. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sea row must be resolved based on UNCLOS &ndash; Locsin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sea row must be resolved based on UNCLOS – Locsin


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The disputes in the South China Sea should be resolved peacefully in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Columnist, author Anita Meily dies of COVID-19
                              


                              

                                 August 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Former Panorama magazine columnist, author of three books and former president couple with her late husband, Joe Meily Jr., of the Christian Family Movement Anita Tagle Sayoc Meily passed away yesterday at the age...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PGH seeing more child patients with COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGH seeing more child patients with COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine General Hospital has observed a trend among children infected with COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 VFA addendum to cover US soldiers&rsquo; custody
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
VFA addendum to cover US soldiers’ custody


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Presidential Commission on Visiting Forces, in partnership with the United States, is crafting a supplementary agreement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Concepcion eyes ECQ as last one
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Concepcion eyes ECQ as last one


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
An adviser of President Duterte underscored yesterday that while this month’s two-week lockdown in the National Capital...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hawaii includes Philippines in Safe Travels Program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hawaii includes Philippines in Safe Travels Program


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hawaii has included the Philippines in its Safe Travels Program, allowing travelers from Manila to Honolulu to bypass the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House to probe OCTA Research over COVID-19 data, recommendations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House to probe OCTA Research over COVID-19 data, recommendations


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives is set to investigate independent research group OCTA Philippines, widely credited by media for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 60 million voters register for 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 60 million voters register for 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has registered more than 60 million voters less than a year before the May 2022 general elec...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House panel targets 2022 budget approval in a week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House panel targets 2022 budget approval in a week


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Marathon hearings will be held by the House appropriations committee to ensure that the budget bill for 2022 is passed by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with