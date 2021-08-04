




































































 




   







   















Philippines sees 7,342 new coronavirus infections
Members of the Quezon City Police District set up a checkpoint at the boundary of Quezon City and Marikina on Tuesday midnight, Aug. 3, 2021, to inspect passing motorists in preparation for the re-implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Philippines sees 7,342 new coronavirus infections

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 7,342 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,619,824.



    
	
  • 
	
    Active cases: 63,171 or 3.9% of the total
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Recoveries: 7,285, pushing total to 1,528,422
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Deaths: 90, bringing total to 1,619,824
    
	
    • 




9% of Filipinos fully vaccinated ahead of Metro Manila lockdown 



    
	
  • 
	
    Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. told the House health committee that 9,825,466 people, 9.01% of the population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched its inoculation program in March. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    When Metro Manila is placed under a two-week enhanced community quarantine on Friday, unauthorized persons outside of residence will not be allowed to drive APORs to and from their workplaces, the Philippine National Police chief said.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The current supply and capacity of public transport, however, will be retained in the capital region throughout the enhanced community quarantine, according to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade. Only APORs will be accommodated. 
    
	
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

