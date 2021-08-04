Philippines sees 7,342 new coronavirus infections
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 7,342 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,619,824.
Active cases: 63,171 or 3.9% of the total
Recoveries: 7,285, pushing total to 1,528,422
Deaths: 90, bringing total to 1,619,824
9% of Filipinos fully vaccinated ahead of Metro Manila lockdown
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. told the House health committee that 9,825,466 people, 9.01% of the population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched its inoculation program in March.
When Metro Manila is placed under a two-week enhanced community quarantine on Friday, unauthorized persons outside of residence will not be allowed to drive APORs to and from their workplaces, the Philippine National Police chief said.
The current supply and capacity of public transport, however, will be retained in the capital region throughout the enhanced community quarantine, according to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade. Only APORs will be accommodated.
