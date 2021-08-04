Philippines sees 7,342 new coronavirus infections

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 7,342 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,619,824.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. told the House health committee that 9,825,466 people, 9.01% of the population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched its inoculation program in March.

When Metro Manila is placed under a two-week enhanced community quarantine on Friday, unauthorized persons outside of residence will not be allowed to drive APORs to and from their workplaces, the Philippine National Police chief said.