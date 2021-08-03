




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Public transport allowed in Metro Manila during ECQ
MRT commuters line up to show their vaccination card at MRT-3 North Ave. station on Aug. 3, 2021. Vaccinated train commuters may now avail themselves of free rides in the Light Rail Transit 2, Manila Metro Rail Transit 3 and Philippine National Railways starting August 3 until the end of lockdown in Metro Manila.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Public transport allowed in Metro Manila during ECQ

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2021 - 4:24pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said that the current public transport supply and capacity will be retained in Metro Manila during the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine starting Friday.



In a statement sent to reporters Tuesday, Tugade said the latest guidelines approved by the coronavirus task force allowed the continued operation of public transportation but stressed that only authorized persons outside residence or APORs will be accommodated.



"Restrictions will be applied on passengers. There will be stricter enforcement to ensure that only APORs are permitted to use public transport, as mandated by the IATF," said Tugade, who added that all other modes of transportation shall strictly observe physical distancing and sanitary measures.



“APORs are reminded to be ready to present to transport marshals identification cards issued by the IATF or other documents or IDs as proof that they are authorized to travel."



Tugade clarified, however, that although the DOTr was given the authority to decide on the number of public transport vehicles to be allowed during the ECQ period as well as on the number of commuters to be allowed in public transport, the IATF may make changes.



"Should the IATF decide otherwise, we will abide," he said.



READ: Familiar checkpoints, traffic buildup as Metro Manila preps for third ECQ



Transport sectors activated



The DOTr said that during the enforcement of the ECQ, public utility vehicles are allowed to operate at 50% capacity on a “one-seat-apart” setup. Standing passengers will not be allowed, and only one passenger will be allowed at the driver’s row.



All trains of the Philippine National Railways, LRT-1, LRT-2, and the MRT-3 will be deployed during the ECQ period. Trains will also be disinfected after every loop. 



Motorcycle taxi services and Transport Network Vehicle Service operations are also allowed during the ECQ, while the DOTr said that the use of active transport, such as bicycles and electric scooters, is "encouraged."



For tricycles, passenger load shall not exceed one passenger in the sidecar. Tricycle operations will also require approval from by the Department of Interior and Local Government and local governments in compliance with existing policies on its operational limitations.



Domestic flights and sea travel in the NCR will also continue during the ECQ, subject to quarantine restrictions of destinations. The DOTr urged passengers to first check with their airlines or shipping lines about the status of flights or sea travels.



Cooperation urged



Tugade said stricter health protocols will be also be enforced by enforcers and transport marshals at stations and terminals, and inside vehicles. Passengers showing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to board trains. Temperature checks will be done at station entrances.



“We at the DOTr reiterate the need for us to strictly observe the necessary health and safety measures aboard public transportation. We are more adamant now, as we reinforce the government initiatives and measures to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant,” Tugade said.



“We therefore remind the riding public of the importance of stringently observing the Public Transport Health Protocols, based on the recommendations of health experts, to protect and uphold the overall welfare of the passengers, and other transport stakeholders."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
                                                      DOTR
                                                      ECQ
                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Walk-in vaccinations should not be allowed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Walk-in vaccinations should not be allowed


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
To prevent overcrowding, the Department of Health yesterday reminded local government units that walk-ins should not be allowed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US vaccine donations help inoculate VFA from abrogation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US vaccine donations help inoculate VFA from abrogation


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The chief executive made the statement ahead of the delivery of three million Moderna vaccine doses—a donation from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UNA suspends talks, preps for 2022 polls amid pandemic threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UNA suspends talks, preps for 2022 polls amid pandemic threat


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United Nationalist Alliance (UNA) party, led by Sen. Nancy Binay, said Tuesday that it is pushing back talks on the 2022...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Facebook blocks lawmaker's accounts for COVID-19 misinformation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Facebook blocks lawmaker's accounts for COVID-19 misinformation


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Facebook says in an advisory that it has been "working to remove COVID-19 content that contributes to the risk of real-world...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH logs 6,879 new COVID-19 cases, 9 labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH logs 6,879 new COVID-19 cases, 9 labs without data


                              

                                 17 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Tuesday reported 6,879 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's total to 1,612,541.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR a 'high-risk' COVID-19 area again amid Delta variant threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR a 'high-risk' COVID-19 area again amid Delta variant threat


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 22 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"The impact of the Delta variant is now observed nationally and in select regions and areas of the country," said a DOH official...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO: Prepare for increase in oxygen demand amid Delta threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO: Prepare for increase in oxygen demand amid Delta threat


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
WHO country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe said mobilizing additional oxygen supplies is needed because some countries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Voter registration in Metro Manila suspended during ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Voter registration in Metro Manila suspended during ECQ


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Voter registration in Metro Manila will be suspended during the two-week enhanced community quarantine period this month,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA says repatriations now over 3,700; OFWs say support lacking
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA says repatriations now over 3,700; OFWs say support lacking


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"OFWs in the Middle East are suffering from the travel ban because of the Duterte government's incompetence in handling the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with