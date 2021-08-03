




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOH allows walk-in vaccinations during ECQ but only for seniors
Elderly residents wait for their turn to get the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 in Manila on March 30, 2021, after the government imposed stricter lockdown, as hospitals in the capital struggle to cope with a surge in coronavirus infections.
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa 

                     

                        

                           
DOH allows walk-in vaccinations during ECQ but only for seniors

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2021 - 2:06pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Senior citizens can go directly to vaccination centers without appointments during the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, the Department of Health said Tuesday.



Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who chairs the national vaccination operations centers, said walk-in vaccinations will not be allowed except for senior citizens, who are second in line in the government’s vaccination program.





“Since our priority is group A2 because they’re the most at risk and vulnerable, they can do walk-in vaccination,” Cabotaje said partly in Filipino during a briefing.



During the two-week lockdown, only 'Authorized Persons Outside Residence' and people with scheduled vaccinations will be allowed to go outside.



"Our police are discerning enough to know that senior citizens are headed to vaccination hubs since they can’t go anywhere and most establishments are closed," Cabotaje said in Filipino.



Inoculation rate among the elderly remains low, with only 32.57% or over 2.69 million completing their vaccination. The government is targeting to inoculate 8.48 million Filipino senior citizens.



Meanwhile, 34.97% of senior citizens have been partially vaccinated.



The health official cited the limited supply of jabs as one of the reasons why the elderly are not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. She also said that senior citizens are not tech savvy and are struggling to register for vaccination, and that they tend to think they are too old to get inoculated.



Cabotaje said the government is aiming to administer five million doses to senior citizens by the end of August.



Other targets



The government is targeting to administer three million doses per week—or 12 million jabs for the entire month—and sustain the administration of 600,000 to 700,000 doses per day, depending on supply, Cabotaje said.



“We’re hitting almost three million,” she said.



Officials are also aiming to give full protection to 15 million Filipinos by end-August. To date, over 9.36 million have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 11.84 million have been partially inoculated.



The country is expecting to receive 22.72 million COVID-19 jabs this month.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Walk-in vaccinations should not be allowed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Walk-in vaccinations should not be allowed


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
To prevent overcrowding, the Department of Health yesterday reminded local government units that walk-ins should not be allowed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Facebook blocks lawmaker's accounts for COVID-19 misinformation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Facebook blocks lawmaker's accounts for COVID-19 misinformation


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Facebook says in an advisory that it has been "working to remove COVID-19 content that contributes to the risk of real-world...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No evidence, but response geared vs community transmission&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No evidence, but response geared vs community transmission’


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the rising COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health reiterated yesterday that there is no evidence yet of community...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Who will come next?': De Lima questions death of witness Vincent Sy from cardiac arrest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Who will come next?': De Lima questions death of witness Vincent Sy from cardiac arrest


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Sino kaya ang isusunod nila?"

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA says repatriations now over 3,700; OFWs say support lacking
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA says repatriations now over 3,700; OFWs say support lacking


                              

                                 26 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"OFWs in the Middle East are suffering from the travel ban because of the Duterte government's incompetence in handling the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration offices in Metro Manila to operate shorter hours under ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration offices in Metro Manila to operate shorter hours under ECQ


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bureau of Immigration officeS in Metro Manila will operate with skeleton force and shortened hours during the enhanced community...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP says 'will find ways' to follow SC rules on body cameras despite lack of equipment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP says 'will find ways' to follow SC rules on body cameras despite lack of equipment


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"[The] PNP has taken the initiative to seek the help of the Supreme Court for clear guidelines on the use of body-worn...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UNA suspends talks, preps for 2022 polls amid pandemic threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UNA suspends talks, preps for 2022 polls amid pandemic threat


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United Nationalist Alliance (UNA) party, led by Sen. Nancy Binay, said Tuesday that it is pushing back talks on the 2022...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US vaccine donations help inoculate VFA from abrogation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US vaccine donations help inoculate VFA from abrogation


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The chief executive made the statement ahead of the delivery of three million Moderna vaccine doses—a donation from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with