Philippines logs over 8,000 coronavirus infections for 2nd day in a row

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 8,147 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,588,965.

The Department of Health said two laboratories failed to submit testing results on time.

As Metro Manila prepares to go under a two-week lockdown starting August 6 to prevent a catastrophic surge driven by the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19, here's a refresher of guidelines for areas under enhanced community quarantine.

The lockdown will buy time for vaccination, a presidential adviser said yesterday after Malacañang confirmed that the rollout of badly needed COVID-19 jabs would continue under ECQ.

The government also announced Friday the extension of its ban on travelers from 10 countries until August 15 which is intended to keep out variants of coronavirus.