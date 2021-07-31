Philippines logs over 8,000 coronavirus infections for 2nd day in a row
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 8,147 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,588,965.
The Department of Health said two laboratories failed to submit testing results on time.
-
Active cases: 60,887 or 3.8% of the total
-
Recoveries: 9,117, pushing total to 1,500,189
-
Deaths: 167, bringing total to 27,889
Metro Manila: Six days from lockdown
-
As Metro Manila prepares to go under a two-week lockdown starting August 6 to prevent a catastrophic surge driven by the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19, here's a refresher of guidelines for areas under enhanced community quarantine.
-
The lockdown will buy time for vaccination, a presidential adviser said yesterday after Malacañang confirmed that the rollout of badly needed COVID-19 jabs would continue under ECQ.
-
The government also announced Friday the extension of its ban on travelers from 10 countries until August 15 which is intended to keep out variants of coronavirus.
-
Pandemic restrictions will be implemented on the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, DOH clarified Friday after a call from President Rodrigo Dutert to keep those who are unvaccinated from leaving home raised concerns of potential discrimination.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
