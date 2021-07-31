




































































 




   







   















Philippines logs over 8,000 coronavirus infections for 2nd day in a row
Members of the Manila Police District assist individuals waiting in line for their second dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila on Thursday, July 29, 2021. 
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 8,147 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,588,965.



The Department of Health said two laboratories failed to submit testing results on time. 





    
	
    Active cases: 60,887 or 3.8% of the total
    
	
    Recoveries: 9,117, pushing total to 1,500,189
    
	
    Deaths: 167, bringing total to 27,889
    
	
Metro Manila: Six days from lockdown 



    
	
    As Metro Manila prepares to go under a two-week lockdown starting August 6 to prevent a catastrophic surge driven by the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19, here's a refresher of guidelines for areas under enhanced community quarantine
    
	
    The lockdown will buy time for vaccination, a presidential adviser said yesterday after Malacañang confirmed that the rollout of badly needed COVID-19 jabs would continue under ECQ. 
    
	
    The government also announced Friday the extension of its ban on travelers from 10 countries until August 15 which is intended to keep out variants of coronavirus. 
    
	
    Pandemic restrictions will be implemented on the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, DOH clarified Friday after a call from President Rodrigo Dutert to keep those who are unvaccinated from leaving home raised concerns of potential discrimination.
    
	
— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila to be placed under ECQ from August 6-20                                 
Metro Manila to be placed under ECQ from August 6-20


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila will again be placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine from August 6 to 20 amid the threat of the more contagious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 Partido Reporma eyes coalition with 1Sambayan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Partido Reporma eyes coalition with 1Sambayan


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Partido Reporma, now led by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, is open to an alliance with opposition group 1Sambayan.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off


                              

"The China team was a little angry with [my coach] because he didn't share where my strength was," she said in Filipino....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 Philippines extends travel ban on 10 countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines extends travel ban on 10 countries


                              

President Duterte has approved the recommendation of the government's pandemic task force to extend the travel ban on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 Philippines extends ban on travelers from 10 countries until August 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines extends ban on travelers from 10 countries until August 15


                              

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. said President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the government's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 7.69% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
7.69% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

The task force said it hit on July 30 its target of administering 10 million jabs this month, bringing the total number...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 'Transformation is coming': NGO reveals initial road map for Dream Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Transformation is coming': NGO reveals initial road map for Dream Philippines


                              

                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 A governance advocate is in the process of building Dream Philippines by organizing convener's groups and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 Palace congratulates Petecio, Obiena and Paalam
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace congratulates Petecio, Obiena and Paalam


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang Saturday praised Filipino athletes for their achievements in their respective sporting events at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 As COVID-19 cases rise, DOH maintains no community transmission yet of Delta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As COVID-19 cases rise, DOH maintains no community transmission yet of Delta


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health maintained that the spread of the more contagious Delta variant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
                                 'Beyond elections': Economist calls for strengthening institutions, Philippine governance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Beyond elections': Economist calls for strengthening institutions, Philippine governance


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Renowned economist Jesus Estanislao launched Friday his Philippine governance trilogy entitled "Governance of the Philippines:...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
