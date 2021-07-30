




































































 




   







   















Philippines extends ban on travelers from 10 countries until August 15
An international airline ground staff wearing protective gear works at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.
Philippines extends ban on travelers from 10 countries until August 15

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has extended restrictions on travelers coming from 10 countries until August 15 to control the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.



Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. announced Friday that President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the government’s pandemic task force to extend the ban currently imposed on inbound travelers from the following countries:





    
	
  • India
  • Pakistan
  • Nepal
  • Sri Lanka
  • Bangladesh
  • Oman
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Thailand
The ban, which was set to expire on July 15, was implemented to prevent further domestic transmission of the Delta variant, which is driving spikes in cases in other Southeast Asian nations.



Health authorities have so far detected 216 Delta variant cases in the country. 



Roque also announced that Metro Manila will again be placed under enhanced community quarantine—the strictest quarantine classification—in a bid to avoid putting pressure on hospitals. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

  • Latest
  • Trending
