




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Lockdown in August to help buy time for vaccination, says Palace adviser
Residents receive a dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City on July 21, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Lockdown in August to help buy time for vaccination, says Palace adviser

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2021 - 7:37pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — An early circuit-breaker lockdown, such as the one President Duterte just approved, will prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease among the unvaccinated.



This is what Joey Concepcion, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship, said as he welcomed the decision to impose a two-week "enhanced community quarantine" across Metro Manila starting August 6.



“The Delta virus is here, and we must prepare now. It’s become a tight and dangerous race between Delta and the government and private sector efforts to vaccinate the unvaccinated,” Concepcion said.



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky called the surge of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" as more serious cases arose among those who have not been fully jabbed.



“Our biggest concern is that we are going to continue to see preventable cases, hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths among the unvaccinated,” Dr. Walensky said at a White House briefing on July 16.



Concepcion warned that the Philippines, whose vaccination coverage is much lower than the United States', may also see the same trend if not for early interventions such as the lockdown.






Businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, will also be adversely affected for the rest of the fourth quarter should the Delta variant's transmission remain unabated.



“My role as an adviser to the president is to help our MSMEs survive this pandemic. I have earlier recommended that the earlier we do this [lockdown], the shorter it is,” Concepcion said.



“We prefer that we solve the problem early and not wait for the problem to get bigger because then we will have a lockdown for months. That is the most catastrophic thing in our country if that happens in the 4th quarter,” he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      LOCKDOWN
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 VFA fully restored after Duterte meeting with Pentagon chief &mdash; Lorenzana
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
VFA fully restored after Duterte meeting with Pentagon chief — Lorenzana


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte decided to recall his termination of the decades-old Visiting Forces Agreement following his meeting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The China team was a little angry with [my coach] because he didn't share where my strength was," she said in Filipino....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines extends ban on travelers from 10 countries until August 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines extends ban on travelers from 10 countries until August 15


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. said President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the government’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fully vaccinated Gordon contracts COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fully vaccinated Gordon contracts COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Lino De La Cruz |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com note: Vaccination is not a guarantee against getting COVID-19. Vaccines can, however, reduce the risk of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1.5M more Sinovac doses added to Phl COVID-19 vaccine inventory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1.5M more Sinovac doses added to Phl COVID-19 vaccine inventory


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A total of 19.5 million CoronaVac shots have been shipped to the country so far, including the one million doses donated by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Not enough doses for special treatment of vaccinated during ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Not enough doses for special treatment of vaccinated during ECQ


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. said vaccination is an “imperative solution” amid the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines coronavirus cases hit two-month high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines coronavirus cases hit two-month high


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health on Friday reported 8,562 new coronavirus infections, pushing the national total to 1,580,824.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Joint Task Force Mindanao commander Faustino is next AFP chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Joint Task Force Mindanao commander Faustino is next AFP chief


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
With his retirement from military service set for November, Faustino will serve as AFP chief for just three months. ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Military identifies four more bodies from Sulu C-130 crash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Military identifies four more bodies from Sulu C-130 crash


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The military announced Friday that it has identified four more bodies of its personnel who died in the Air Force C-130 plane...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What's happening in Myanmar, six months after the coup?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What's happening in Myanmar, six months after the coup?


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here's a look at the current state of play inside Myanmar.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with