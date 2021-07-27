Marawi rehab at 70%, done by end of Duterte's term â€” official

Marawi rehab at 70%, done by end of Duterte's term — official

MANILA, Philippines — An official leading the rehabilitation of Marawi has vowed that the rebuilding of the war-torn city would be completed within President Rodrigo Duterte's term.

The president in his final State of the Nation Address yesterday said his government is now in a "race against time" to fulfill the promise of returning Marawi to its former glory.

Duterte steps down in June 2022, with less than a year remaining in his term.

Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, chief of the task force leading the efforts, said their progress in the overall reconstruction is now between 70 to 75%.

"By December, [a] substantial number of projects will be completed as embodied in the master development plan," he said in a statement.

The human settlements secretary in May reported that efforts had been taking long due to early intervention activities as well as clearing debris and removing bombs from the war in 2017.

Civil society groups in Marawi have urged Duterte to certify as urgent a proposed measure for the financial compensation of survivors of the siege.

While the president made mention of Marawi in his SONA, he did not heed the said call. Still, he told Del Rosario to finish the necessary work and bring back families to their home.

Del Rosario said the awarding of permanent housing units in the city is underway.

Since February, 279 shelters had been given, and two mosques in the area which sustained most damage had been inaugurated.

"More housing units will be awarded soon," he added, "while other projects are scheduled to be inaugurated in the coming months."

The Marawi siege led by members of the Islamic State-inspired Maute stretched to four months.

Estimate figures put the number of deaths at 114 civilians, 270 unidentified persons, 168 government troops, and 924 from the rebel group.

Duterte declared martial law in the entire Mindanao as a result of the war. It lasted for two years and seven months before it lapsed by end of 2019.