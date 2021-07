7,186 new COVID-19 infections push Philippines caseload to 1.56M

Of the total 375,570 doses, 51,489 doses were delivered to Cebu City, while 51,480 doses will be shipped to Davao City today.

OCTA Research called for "circuit-breaking" lockdowns , warning that a surge in COVID-19 infections has begun in Metro Manila where the highly transmissible Delta variant may be playing a factor.

"Right now, it's official: we are in a surge here in the National Capital Region," OCTA fellow Ranjit Rye said during a government briefing. "We can't disregard or not pay attention to this increase."