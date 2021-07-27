




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
7,186 new COVID-19 infections push Philippines caseload to 1.56M
In this March 2021 photo, long lines of commuters can be seen at the EDSA-Quezon Avenue bus stop and MRT GMA-Kamuning station.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
7,186 new COVID-19 infections push Philippines caseload to 1.56M

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Tuesday reported 7,186 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,562,420.





More Pfizer jabs arrive as cases surge in Metro Manila



    
	
  • The Philippines on Monday night received over 375,000 doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. 
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Of the total 375,570 doses, 51,489 doses were delivered to Cebu City, while 51,480 doses will be shipped to Davao City today.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    OCTA Research called for "circuit-breaking" lockdowns, warning that a surge in COVID-19 infections has begun in Metro Manila where the highly transmissible Delta variant may be playing a factor. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    "Right now, it's official: we are in a surge here in the National Capital Region," OCTA fellow Ranjit Rye said during a government briefing. "We can't disregard or not pay attention to this increase." 
    
	
    • 




— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Christian Deiparine and Gaea Katreena Cabico 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anyare?: Duterte's FOI, anti-endo, same-sex marriage and traffic promises from 2016                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anyare?: Duterte's FOI, anti-endo, same-sex marriage and traffic promises from 2016


                              

                                                                  By James Relativo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte offered a lot of ambitious promises during his presidential campaign in 2016, ultimately propelling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Five things Duterte was expected to discuss at his sixth SONA (but didn't)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Five things Duterte was expected to discuss at his sixth SONA (but didn't)


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here are a few top-of-mind issues that the chief executive was expected to address, but didn't. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace congratulates Hidilyn Diaz after winning first ever Olympic gold for Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace congratulates Hidilyn Diaz after winning first ever Olympic gold for Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang on Monday praised Hidilyn Diaz for bagging the Philippines' first Olympic gold medal.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2021                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Follow Philstar.com's live full coverage of President Rodrigo Duterte's siexth and final State of the Nation Address.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 375,570 more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 375,570 more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest batch of government-procured COVID-19 jabs arrived as the country scrambles to stop the highly contagious variant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to look into Duterte claim of generals in illegal drug trade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to look into Duterte claim of generals in illegal drug trade


                              

                                 20 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“We will investigate this matter carefully. We will identify and identify senior PNP officials who are allegedly involved...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 With less than a year left, DOJ-led task force vows to ramp up anti-corruption efforts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
With less than a year left, DOJ-led task force vows to ramp up anti-corruption efforts


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
With less than a year left for the Task Force against Corruption, the Department of Justice-led panel will ramp up its efforts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"Right now, it's official: we are in a surge here in the National Capital Region," OCTA said on Tuesday. "We can't disregard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate commendation sought for Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate commendation sought for Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"Diaz has brought joy, honor and pride to the country and has lifted the hopes of an entire nation amid the uncertainties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Guevarra bats for more funding for existing legal aid to troops, cops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guevarra bats for more funding for existing legal aid to troops, cops


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The police and military, as well as the Public Attorney’s Office, have mechanisms in place for free legal aid for uniformed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with