7,186 new COVID-19 infections push Philippines caseload to 1.56M
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Tuesday reported 7,186 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,562,420.
-
Active cases: 56,477 or 3.6% of the total
-
Recoveries: 5,672, pushing total to 1,478,625
-
Deaths: 72, bringing total to 27,318
More Pfizer jabs arrive as cases surge in Metro Manila
- The Philippines on Monday night received over 375,000 doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.
-
Of the total 375,570 doses, 51,489 doses were delivered to Cebu City, while 51,480 doses will be shipped to Davao City today.
-
OCTA Research called for "circuit-breaking" lockdowns, warning that a surge in COVID-19 infections has begun in Metro Manila where the highly transmissible Delta variant may be playing a factor.
-
"Right now, it's official: we are in a surge here in the National Capital Region," OCTA fellow Ranjit Rye said during a government briefing. "We can't disregard or not pay attention to this increase."
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Christian Deiparine and Gaea Katreena Cabico
