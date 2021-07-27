




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines gets 375,570 more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
Some 375,570 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on July 26, 2021.
National Task Force against COVID-19

                     

                        

                           
Philippines gets 375,570 more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2021 - 9:15am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday night received over 375,000 doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech as the Philippines braces for the threat of the dreaded Delta variant.



Of the total 375,570 doses, 51,489 doses were delivered to Cebu City, while 51,480 doses will be shipped to Davao City on Tuesday.





The latest batch of government-procured COVID-19 jabs arrived as the country scrambles to stop the highly contagious variant from spreading in communities after it has triggered a surge in cases across Southeast Asia.



The shipment was part of the 40 million vaccine doses that the government purchased from the American pharmaceutical firm.



Only 6.08 million out of the country’s 109 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since inoculation efforts began in March. Another 11.11 million Filipinos have received partial protection from the virus.



The Philippines has so far reported 1.55 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of the total, 3.5% were active cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anyare?: Duterte's FOI, anti-endo, same-sex marriage and traffic promises from 2016                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anyare?: Duterte's FOI, anti-endo, same-sex marriage and traffic promises from 2016


                              

                                                                  By James Relativo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte offered a lot of ambitious promises during his presidential campaign in 2016, ultimately propelling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace congratulates Hidilyn Diaz after winning first ever Olympic gold for Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace congratulates Hidilyn Diaz after winning first ever Olympic gold for Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang on Monday praised Hidilyn Diaz for bagging the Philippines' first Olympic gold medal.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAGASA dismisses rumors of imminent &lsquo;super typhoon&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAGASA dismisses rumors of imminent ‘super typhoon’


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has debunked posts circulating online claiming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Many Delta variant cases unvaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Many Delta variant cases unvaccinated


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Many of the Delta variant patients recorded in the country are unvaccinated, appearing to prove the efficacy of vaccines against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2021                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Follow Philstar.com's live full coverage of President Rodrigo Duterte's siexth and final State of the Nation Address.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 FULL TEXT: Duterte's 2021 State of the Nation Address
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FULL TEXT: Duterte's 2021 State of the Nation Address


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
When I assumed the presidency five years ago, dominant in my mind were dreams and visions of a better life for all Filipinos....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte on cops selling AKs: Shoot them dead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte on cops selling AKs: Shoot them dead


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has brought to light anew past cases against former members of the Philippine National Police, whom he accused...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Free speech sanctuary&rsquo; Senate sets more corruption probes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Free speech sanctuary’ Senate sets more corruption probes


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate will still pursue in earnest investigations into alleged corruption in government agencies while strengthening...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: Marawi rehab &lsquo;race against time&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: Marawi rehab ‘race against time’


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi is now a “race against time,” President Duterte said as he ordered agencies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOF says P660 billion spent for COVID-19 pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOF says P660 billion spent for COVID-19 pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has reported spending P660 billion on efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, amid allegations that it is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with