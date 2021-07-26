Residents receive a dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City on July 21, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Philippines logs 6,664 more COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Monday reported 6,664 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 1,555,396.
Today's numbers saw active cases up by 878 from July 25's 54,262. The Department of Health said eight laboratories failed to submit testing results.
- Active cases: 55,140 or 3.5% of the total
- Recoveries: 5,766, bringing the number to 1,473,009
- Deaths: 23, or now 27,247 in total
Delta variant threat looming
- DOH urged protesters during President Rodrigo Duterte's final State of the Nation Address to keep following health protocols amid the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
- A health official said 9 of the total Delta cases are vaccinated for COVID-19. Most showed mild to no symptoms at all, while two who died from the variant were unvaccinated.
- Government figures showed there are now 6.08 million fully inoculated against COVID-19. The number is out of the total target of 70 million.
- The Quezon City government confirmed that a resident who returned from abroad had been infected with the Delta variant.
