




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines logs 6,664 more COVID-19 cases
Residents receive a dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City on July 21, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Philippines logs 6,664 more COVID-19 cases

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 4:02pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Monday reported 6,664 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 1,555,396.



Today's numbers saw active cases up by 878 from July 25's 54,262. The Department of Health said eight laboratories failed to submit testing results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 55,140 or 3.5% of the total
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 5,766, bringing the number to 1,473,009
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 23, or now 27,247 in total
    • 




Delta variant threat looming



    
	
  • DOH urged protesters during President Rodrigo Duterte's final State of the Nation Address to keep following health protocols amid the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19. 
    
	 
    • 
	
  • A health official said 9 of the total Delta cases are vaccinated for COVID-19. Most showed mild to no symptoms at all, while two who died from the variant were unvaccinated.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Government figures showed there are now 6.08 million fully inoculated against COVID-19. The number is out of the total target of 70 million. 
    
	 
    • 
	
  • The Quezon City government confirmed that a resident who returned from abroad had been infected with the Delta variant. 
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte&rsquo;s legislative agenda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte’s legislative agenda


                              

                                                                  By Clarissa Egrubay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With less than a year in office, what will be the president’s agenda for his final SONA?

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 VP Robredo&rsquo;s NagaVax Express project inoculates over 6,700 in two days
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
VP Robredo’s NagaVax Express project inoculates over 6,700 in two days


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“If day 1 was a breeze, day 2 was a riot. There were too many who trooped to the vaccination sites who were unscheduled....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No stranger to persecution, the Church braves Duterte's threats and tirades
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No stranger to persecution, the Church braves Duterte's threats and tirades


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Against the grain and against the tide, the Catholic Church in the Philippines endured Duterte's ire, his insults and even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Not easy being green: The environment and its defenders under Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Not easy being green: The environment and its defenders under Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com takes a look back at some of President Rodrigo Duterte's environmental policies and programs as well as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Human rights under Duterte so far: 'Killings, threats and a terror law'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Human rights under Duterte so far: 'Killings, threats and a terror law'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here is a glimpse of what happened in the justice and human rights sector in the past five years under the Duterte admin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Only 5.58% of Filipinos fully vaccinated ahead of Duterte's final SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Only 5.58% of Filipinos fully vaccinated ahead of Duterte's final SONA


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte later Monday will deliver his final State of the Nation Address to a public still mostly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Protesters urged to follow health rules as Delta variant treat looms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Protesters urged to follow health rules as Delta variant treat looms


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
While it recognizes people’s right to express dissent, the department stressed the need to protect one's self and others...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration eases requirements for foreign nationals with Filipino families traveling to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration eases requirements for foreign nationals with Filipino families traveling to Philippines


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration on Monday said arriving foreign spouses, children and parents of Filipinos no longer need to present...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 9 Delta variant cases got COVID-19 jabs, showed mild symptoms &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
9 Delta variant cases got COVID-19 jabs, showed mild symptoms — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities on Sunday reported 55 additional cases of the highly transmissible variant, with the overall count since climbing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipinos want Duterte to discuss jobs, economy in final SONA &mdash; Pulse Asia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipinos want Duterte to discuss jobs, economy in final SONA — Pulse Asia


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pulse Asia polled 2,400 adult Filipinos from June 7 to 16 and asked the question: “What would you like for President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with