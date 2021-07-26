




































































 




   







   















9 Delta variant cases got COVID-19 jabs, showed mild symptoms â€” DOH
Residents receive a dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City on July 21, 2021.
9 Delta variant cases got COVID-19 jabs, showed mild symptoms — DOH

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 1:32pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — New details came to light on the country’s Delta variant cases on Monday, as the Department of Health reported that nine of those infected had already been vaccinated for COVID-19.



Authorities on Sunday reported 55 additional cases of the highly transmissible variant, with the overall count since climbing to 119. 





DOH said it is still verifying the vaccination status of most of the cases, or 86 of the total. 



But it added that four of the 119 are already complete with their two doses. Five, meanwhile, had received their initial shot.



Of those fully inoculated, three had mild COVID-19 while the last was asymptomatic. Among those with first dose, three were also mild cases and two did not show symptoms. 



At least 24 Delta variant cases were unvaccinated, the DOH added. Two of the confirmed deaths also did not receive the jabs. 



Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a briefing stressed that vaccines continue to work against COVID-19 and its variants.



“When we look at infections in hospitals today compared to before,” she said in Filipino, “the number of health workers infected has gone down and those hospitalized are the unvaccinated.”



This month, DOH said the Department of Science and Technology would study breakthrough infections among persons complete with their COVID-19 jabs.



No surge, community transmission yet



Vergeire admitted they are seeing an uptick in additional cases across the country, but said this could not classify yet as a new surge.



“A surge has a definition in epidemiology which is not happening right now,” she said in mixed English and Filipino. “Cases are going up, that we can verify.”



In the last two weeks, the health official added that six regions showed trend reversals, or from a negative to a positive growth rate. 



These are: Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Metro Manila. 



Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Region, Vergeire said, have had positive growth rates as well for six weeks now. 



DOH is also closely monitoring 26 provinces due to high average attack rates, or exhibiting low to moderate two-week growth rate.



The Philippines last week confirmed there is now a local transmission of the Delta variant. Per Vergeire, it meant authorities are now seeing a relationship of the different cases among each other.



Community transmission is still different, which she said authorities have yet to confirm. That would mean already many cases but no longer seeing linkage. 



“We are still studying that,” Vergeire continued in Filipino. “We need to wait for the phylogenetic analysis by the Philippine Genome Center so we can have appropriate evidence to say that." 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 25, 2021 - 5:11pm                           


                           

                              
Local and global updates on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and containment efforts due to the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. (Main image: Lockdown in Sydney, Australia in June 2021 by AFP/Saeed Khan)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 25, 2021 - 5:11pm                              


                              
The Philippines reports 55 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.



This brings the total count to 119. Of the new infections, 37 are local cases and 17 are returning Filipinos from overseas.



DOH says 14 of the local cases are from Calabarzon, eight from Northern Mindanao, while six had indicated address in Metro Manila, six in Central Luzon, two from Davao Region and one from Ilocos Region.  — Philstar.com/Christian Deiparine

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 24, 2021 - 12:46pm                              


                              
Health officials report 17 more Delta variant cases detected, including 12 local cases.



Eleven Alpha variant cases and 13 Beta variant cases also sequenced.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 8:21pm                              


                              
The Department of Health detects two new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the Philippines.



They are OFWs with travel history from Saudi Arabia who returned to the Philippines on May 29, and have since recovered.



Health authorities also report 132 more cases of the Alpha variant, 119 of the Beta, and 3 of the Theta. — Philstar.com/Christian Deiparine

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 27, 2021 - 10:40am                              


                              
Australia's largest city Sydney is on a two-week lockdown to contain a sudden coronavirus surge and Russia's Saint Petersburg announced a record death toll, as several European nations lift restrictions despite the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.



Britain's health minister meanwhile resigns after revelations that he had broken the government's own coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
