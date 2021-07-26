



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Quezon City gov't confirms Delta variant case, says local transmission 'possible'
Quezon City health workers are busy putting tamper-proof security seals into the vaccination cards at the city hall on July 10, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Quezon City gov't confirms Delta variant case, says local transmission 'possible'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 3:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A returning overseas Filipino worker from Saudi Arabia who lives in Quezon City, the largest city in the Philippines, tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19.



This was confirmed by the city government in a press release sent to reporters Monday afternoon.





According to the local government, the 34-year-old man arrived in the Philippines on June 24, and was slated to stay in a hotel in Makati for 10 days when he experienced a slightly itchy throat on the 28th.



He then underwent a swab test two days later but transferred to another hotel in Manila, the nation's capital city, from July 4 to 11. He was considered recovered and was allowed to go home to his family on July 11.



Results of his sequenced sample were relayed to QC City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit on Sunday evening, prompting arrangements for another round of swab tests for him and his close family contacts today, Monday.



“He will undergo another swab test, along with his family, as part of our protocol even if he is considered a recovered patient. We are doing extensive contact tracing on his close contacts just to make sure,” CESU head Dr. Rolly Cruz said.



“We have put in place extensive measures in preparation for the Delta variant and we continue to exert all effort to contain its possible spread. What is important is that we are intensifying testing and aggressive contact tracing,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also said.



He and his family have been under strict home quarantine since Sunday night, the statement said.



This comes after Belmonte passed a measure requiring the asymptomatic and symptomatic patients in the city to be isolated in facilities authorized by the city's health department only. It is unclear why the family was allowed to do so. 



READ: Home quarantine now prohibited in Quezon City, local gov't says



Local transmission 'possible'



The city government disclosed it is also closely coordinating with another city government, which it did not name, regarding what it said was "the possible local transmission of the variant."



In its statement, the CESU said it "learned that a male who resides in another city but works in a factory in Quezon City contracted the COVID-19 variant. His pregnant wife also tested positive."



The worker experienced shortness of breathing, colds, fever and sore throat on Sunday, July 4 and tested positive the day after. This prompted contact tracing and swabbing at his place of work since Saturday. 



He was admitted to the Philippine General Hospital on Monday, July 5 and was discharged on Sunday, July 18.



His wife, who was asymptomatic, was tested on Thursday, July 8, and turned out positive the next day. She tested positive again on Saturday, July 17. 



"They are staying at a quarantine facility in another city until the end of the month," the LGU's statement also said.



“There are no reported cases yet at his place of work but we are doing this as a preventive measure to make sure we contain any possible transmission this early,” Cruz said. 



Earlier, the city government formed Task Force Delta Variant, which identified key areas to concentrate on moving forward, such as: 



    
	
  • revisiting the city’s disease surveillance
    • 
	
  • active case finding and contact tracing capacity;
    • 
	
  • testing capability and the efficiency of its molecular laboratory in processing specimens;
    • 
	
  • reviewing its isolation and quarantine protocols and the status and bed capacity of its HOPE facilities;
    • 
	
  • assessing equipment and manpower resources of hospitals handling moderate to severe cases
    • 




The Quezon City Task Force Disiplina was also "ordered to ramp up monitoring and inspection, to ensure that minimum health protocols are followed in all public places."



To date, health authorities have recorded 1.54 million coronavirus infections in the country, 54,401 of whom are still active cases. 



At least 119 cases of the Delta variant, which is believed to be more transmissible, have already been reported in the country.



 



DisclosureQuezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS
                                                      QUEZON CITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cop accuses wife of affair, goes on shooting spree
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cop accuses wife of affair, goes on shooting spree


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Caloocan police officer was arrested yesterday for beating his wife whom he accused of having an affair with another policeman...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Caloocan cathedral locked down after priest’s death
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The San Roque Cathedral in Caloocan was placed on lockdown yesterday following the death of a priest who tested positive for COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Rainfall volume in Marikina greater than during Ondoy&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Rainfall volume in Marikina greater than during Ondoy’


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dredging operations in Marikina River that began last February prevented massive flooding in the city as the local government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP investigates shooting of 2 Masungi forest rangers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP investigates shooting of 2 Masungi forest rangers


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eleazar, however, did not address the proximity of the attack to the Special Action Forces station and instead added that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Traffic rerouting scheme for SONA 2021 in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Traffic rerouting scheme for SONA 2021 in Quezon City


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City police said heavy traffic is expected on roads leading to and from the Batansang Pambansa Complex where President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Marawi rehab 75% complete&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Marawi rehab 75% complete’


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rehabilitation works in war-torn Marawi City is 75 percent complete, according to Task Force Bangon Marawi chief and Human...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SONA day will be rainy – PAGASA
                              


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Rainy weather will still prevail over Metro Manila and other parts of western Luzon today as President Duterte delivers his final State of the Nation Address.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Angono artists urged to explore plant-based dyes, extracts
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Artists in Angono, Rizal have been asked to help explore the use of 11 plant-based dyes and colors developed by researchers of an attached agency of the Department of Science and Technology.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Congressmen to wear SONA 2021 pins for creative industries
                              


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The House’s arts, culture and creative bloc has tapped the Communication Design Association of the Philippines for the production of 81 pins that will be worn by congressmen during President Duterte’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 16 Abu Sayyaf bandits surrender
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel Pareño |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sixteen members of the Abu Sayyaf bandit group have surrendered to the military in Sulu, security officials said on Saturday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with