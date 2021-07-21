




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Monsoon rains to persist in NCR, provinces until Thursday â PAGASA
This satellite image shows Typhoon "Fabian" and the tropical depression outside the country. The two are enhancing the southwest monsoon or Habagat, bringing rains and triggering floods in Metro Manila
RAMMB

                     

                        

                           
Monsoon rains to persist in NCR, provinces until Thursday — PAGASA

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 6:05pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and nearby provinces will continue to experience monsoon rains until Thursday due to the habagat, PAGASA said in its latest forecast.



The weather bureau said the Typhoon Fabian (In-fa) and a tropical depression outside the country continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.





As a result, these areas, apart from Metro Manila, would continue to see the rains in the next 24 hours: 



    
	
  • Ilocos Region
    • 
	
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
    • 
	
  • Batanes
    • 
	
  • Babuyan Islands
    • 
	
  • Zambales
    • 
	
  • Bataan
    • 
	
  • Tarlac
    • 
	
  • Pampanga
    • 
	
  • Bulacan
    • 
	
  • Cavite
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Occidental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands)
    • 




PAGASA said Fabian was last seen at 655 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes. 



It kept its strength at 150 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 185 kph. The typhoon continues to move westward at a speed of 10 kph.



Authorities in the capital region earlier Wednesday reported flooding incidents across cities, that caused roads to be impassable to some vehicles.



In Manila, residents braved the rains and floods to continue lining up to get their COVID-19 vaccine. 



The weather bureau added there is still no storm signal in any part of the country despite the rains. But it said Signal No. 1 is still possible for Batanes and Babuyan Islands. 



"Residents and disaster managers [are] advised to continuously monitor tropical cyclone bulletins," PAGASA said.



Fabian is seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday, July 24.



Forecasters said orange rainfall warning is up over Batangas (Nasugbu, Tuy, Lian, Balayan, Calatagan) and Cavite (Magallanes, Maragondon, Ternate, Naic, General Emilio Aguinaldo). 



That would mean flooding in the said areas is still threatening. 



Metro Manila, meanwhile, has since been downgraded to yellow warning, or flooding in flood prone areas. It is joined by Zambales, Laguna, and select areas in Cavite and Batangas. 



Light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains are also currently affecting Tarlac, Pampanga and Rizal. 



The same would be felt in the next two to three hours in Nueva Ecija, Bulacan and Quezon Province. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HABAGAT
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      PAGASA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
How transmissible is the Delta variant? Are vaccines effective against this form of COVID-19. Here are answers to some questions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LGUs told: Prepare plans vs Delta variant of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LGUs told: Prepare plans vs Delta variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Our countrymen should not worry because we already have plans for the COVID Delta variant," Año said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines, Oman agree to end travel ban
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines, Oman agree to end travel ban


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ suspension of the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Oman has ended after both countries discussed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fabian intensifies into typhoon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fabian intensifies into typhoon


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fabian intensified into a typhoon yesterday afternoon as it hovered over extreme Northern Luzon, bringing monsoon rains over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Bikoy' faces new arrest warrant for skipping arraignment on perjury case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Bikoy' faces new arrest warrant for skipping arraignment on perjury case


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Manila court has again issued a warrant of arrest for Peter Joemel Advincula over a perjury charge for linking Free Legal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo's spokesperson: VP was ordered to stop attending Cabinet meetings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo's spokesperson: VP was ordered to stop attending Cabinet meetings


                              

                                 8 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“Ayoko na sanang patulan pero sobrang sinungaling eh. ‘Pinili’ daw ni VP Leni na umalis sa Gabinete para...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Travel ban to be imposed on Malaysia, neighbors if Delta variant worsens in these countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Travel ban to be imposed on Malaysia, neighbors if Delta variant worsens in these countries


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines may also impose a travel ban on Malaysia and other neighboring countries if the COVID-19 Delta variant threat...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Private schools hope Duterte will support bills vs tax rate hike in last SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Private schools hope Duterte will support bills vs tax rate hike in last SONA


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"We hope the President calls on Congress to put [these] on high priority," COCOPEA said on measures to remedy an impending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo questions 'uncertain' gov't messaging vs COVID-19 pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo questions 'uncertain' gov't messaging vs COVID-19 pandemic


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It’s not that they are not working. We know there has been a lot of effort poured into the government response initiatives....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC: Pleas vs ICC withdrawal moot; petitioners have no legal standing to sue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC: Pleas vs ICC withdrawal moot; petitioners have no legal standing to sue


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators, the Philippine Coalition for International Criminal Court and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines lacked the legal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with