Monsoon rains to persist in NCR, provinces until Thursday — PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and nearby provinces will continue to experience monsoon rains until Thursday due to the habagat, PAGASA said in its latest forecast.

The weather bureau said the Typhoon Fabian (In-fa) and a tropical depression outside the country continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.

As a result, these areas, apart from Metro Manila, would continue to see the rains in the next 24 hours:

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Cavite

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro

northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands)

PAGASA said Fabian was last seen at 655 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

It kept its strength at 150 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 185 kph. The typhoon continues to move westward at a speed of 10 kph.

Authorities in the capital region earlier Wednesday reported flooding incidents across cities, that caused roads to be impassable to some vehicles.

In Manila, residents braved the rains and floods to continue lining up to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The weather bureau added there is still no storm signal in any part of the country despite the rains. But it said Signal No. 1 is still possible for Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

"Residents and disaster managers [are] advised to continuously monitor tropical cyclone bulletins," PAGASA said.

Fabian is seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday, July 24.

Forecasters said orange rainfall warning is up over Batangas (Nasugbu, Tuy, Lian, Balayan, Calatagan) and Cavite (Magallanes, Maragondon, Ternate, Naic, General Emilio Aguinaldo).

That would mean flooding in the said areas is still threatening.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, has since been downgraded to yellow warning, or flooding in flood prone areas. It is joined by Zambales, Laguna, and select areas in Cavite and Batangas.

Light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains are also currently affecting Tarlac, Pampanga and Rizal.

The same would be felt in the next two to three hours in Nueva Ecija, Bulacan and Quezon Province.