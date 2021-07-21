




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Habagat brings rains, floods to Metro Manila
Individuals endure the rain and flood outside the San Andres gymnasium in Manila to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Monsoon rains caused flooding in Metro Manila cities on July 21, 2021
News5/Romel Lopez

                     

                        

                           
Habagat brings rains, floods to Metro Manila

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 4:59pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Monsoon rains on Wednesday triggered flooding in Metro Manila, making a number of roads impassable to some vehicles and spelling inconvenience for some who lined up to get their COVID-19 vaccine.



Per PAGASA, these rains are due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, enhanced by Typhoon "Fabian" and a tropical storm outside the country.



The weather bureau said monsoon rains would be felt in the National Capital Region and in the nearby provinces in the next 24 hours. 



Floods were reported across cities such as Mandaluyong, Manila, and Quezon City, several of which have since subsided. 



This morning, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said floods were knee to gutter deep in some roads in the capital region, making them impassable to light vehicles.



News5 has reported that individuals continued to line up in Manila to get their COVID-19 shots.



Photos outside the San Andres gymnasium showed would-be recipients enduring the rain and gutter deep flood just to get the jabs. 






 



Mayor Isko Moreno visited the vaccination site and ordered that 3,000 more doses be sent there to ensure those outside would also get their shots, News5 continued. 



Orange rainfall warning remains up in Metro Manila. This would mean continuing heavy rains, floods, and possible landslide.



PAGASA said orange rainfall warning remains up in Metro Manila, Bataan, and Cavite. This means flooding is still threatening. 



Yellow warning, or flooding in flood-prone areas, is raised in Laguna (San Pedro, Binan, Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, Calamba), Zambales, Batangas, and Rizal. 



The agency added that light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains are affecting Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, rest of Laguna, and Quezon Province which could last up to three hours. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Franco Luna, and News5/Romel Lopez


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FLOODING
                                                      HABAGAT
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      PAGASA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
How transmissible is the Delta variant? Are vaccines effective against this form of COVID-19. Here are answers to some questions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LGUs told: Prepare plans vs Delta variant of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LGUs told: Prepare plans vs Delta variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Our countrymen should not worry because we already have plans for the COVID Delta variant," Año said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fabian intensifies into typhoon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fabian intensifies into typhoon


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fabian intensified into a typhoon yesterday afternoon as it hovered over extreme Northern Luzon, bringing monsoon rains over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines, Oman agree to end travel ban
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines, Oman agree to end travel ban


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ suspension of the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Oman has ended after both countries discussed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Bikoy' faces new arrest warrant for skipping arraignment on perjury case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Bikoy' faces new arrest warrant for skipping arraignment on perjury case


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Manila court has again issued a warrant of arrest for Peter Joemel Advincula over a perjury charge for linking Free Legal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SC: Pleas vs ICC withdrawal moot; petitioners have no legal standing to sue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC: Pleas vs ICC withdrawal moot; petitioners have no legal standing to sue


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Senators, the Philippine Coalition for International Criminal Court and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines lacked the legal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Habagat brings rains, floods to Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Habagat brings rains, floods to Metro Manila


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said monsoon rains would be felt in the National Capital Region and in the nearby provinces in the next 24 hours....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4.6% of Filipinos fully vaccinated amid calls on gov't to 'step up' Delta variant response
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4.6% of Filipinos fully vaccinated amid calls on gov't to 'step up' Delta variant response


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
To meet its own goal of herd immunity by end-2021, the government must fully inoculate another 72.71 million people in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights, peasant groups urge end to Duterte 'type of governance'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights, peasant groups urge end to Duterte 'type of governance'


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a forum held Wednesday, Cristina Palabay, secretary general of human rights watchdog Karapatan, said “there has been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 roadmap, clear stand on West Philippine Sea expected of Duterte at final SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 roadmap, clear stand on West Philippine Sea expected of Duterte at final SONA


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
A "roadmap" for the country's pandemic response and a clearer stance on the West Philippine Sea are what senators expect to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with