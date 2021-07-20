




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
US defense chief visiting Philippines for talks with senior officials â€” Pentagon
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin delivers remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Global Emerging Technology Summit on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

                     

                        

                           
US defense chief visiting Philippines for talks with senior officials — Pentagon

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2021 - 11:59am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III will visit the Philippines to reaffirm defense ties and bilateral relations between the two countries, the Pentagon said Tuesday. 



This comes hours after President Rodrigo Duterte in a prerecorded address aired Monday night said that the extension of the Visiting Forces Agreement, the termination of which was put on hold for another six months in June, is still "on the table."





The president has threatened to go ahead with junking the decades-old agreement unless the US sends more vaccines or pays the Philippines for the use of facilities.



"I just want to...speak or communicate or I just want to talk to some people in Washington, be it from the Office of the President or the State Department or the Defense Department," Duterte said partially in Filipino. 



"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III departs on a trip Friday, July 23 to visit Alaska, Singapore, Hanoi and Manila," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement. "Throughout his trip, Secretary Austin will meet with key leaders to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials." 



Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in June said Duterte was still studying the defense agreement with the country's longtime ally and former colonizer. 



Last week, Locsin welcomed the US' open support of the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea as well as the reaffirmation of its commitment to the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty on which the VFA is premised. 



"Secretary Austin’s visit will demonstrate the importance the Biden-Harris Administration places on Southeast Asia and on ASEAN as an essential part of the Indo-Pacific’s architecture," the Pentagon also said.



"This trip will underscore the enduring US commitment to the region, and our interest in upholding the rules-based international order in the region and promoting ASEAN centrality." 



Duterte in February 2020 instructed the Department of Foreign Affairs to inform the US of the termination of the VFA over, among other issues, supposed US meddling in domestic affairs like the human rights situation in the country. Activist groups have long assailed the agreement for being lopsided and for putting Filipinos in danger.



— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      US-PHILIPPINES ALLIANCE
                                                      VISITING FORCES AGREEMENT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
How transmissible is the Delta variant? Are vaccines effective against this form of COVID-19. Here are answers to some questions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nograles: Cusi group reaching out to Koko, Pacman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nograles: Cusi group reaching out to Koko, Pacman


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The camp of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi continues to reach out to Senators Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ chief: VP not immune from suit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ chief: VP not immune from suit


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A vice president is not immune from legal action, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fabian intensifies; flood alert raised
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fabian intensifies; flood alert raised


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The state weather bureau warned residents of western Luzon yesterday of possible floods and landslides due to monsoon rains...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Fabian' nears severe tropical storm category
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Fabian' nears severe tropical storm category


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
'Fabian' may leave the PAR on Tuesday evening or on early Wednesday morning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 US defense chief visiting Philippines for talks with senior officials &mdash; Pentagon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US defense chief visiting Philippines for talks with senior officials — Pentagon


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
This comes hours after President Rodrigo Duterte in a prerecorded address aired Monday night said that the extension...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eid al-Adha: Duterte praises sacrifice; Robredo highlights shared humanity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eid al-Adha: Duterte praises sacrifice; Robredo highlights shared humanity


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This day is a celebration of faith and its ability to endow us with the courage to meet any challenge," Robredo said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila administers 1 million COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila administers 1 million COVID-19 vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Manila city government has administered more than one million vaccines since it started its vaccination rollout against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No face-to-face classes yet in school opening
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No face-to-face classes yet in school opening


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
There will be no face-to-face classes in public schools when school year 2021-2022 opens on Sept. 13.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NDF formally designated as terrorist organization
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NDF formally designated as terrorist organization


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated the National Democratic Front as a terrorist organization, citing provisions of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with