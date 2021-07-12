




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
US reiterates: Attack on Philippine vessels, aircraft will trigger response under defense accord
BRP Cabra crew drove away seven foreign fishing vessels spotted at the vicinity waters of Marie Louise Bank within Philippine exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.
Philippine Coast Guard via BRP Cabra/Screengrab

                     

                        

                           
US reiterates: Attack on Philippine vessels, aircraft will trigger response under defense accord

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 11:55am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The United States called on China to cease its provocative acts in the South China Sea and warned that an armed attack on the Philippine military will trigger a 1951 mutual defense treaty.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the stern statement as the Philippines marked the fifth anniversary of the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s 2016 ruling that invalidated Beijing’s expansive "nine-dash-line" claim over a large part of the South China Sea.



China does not recognize the tribunal’s decision



“The United States reaffirms its July 13, 2020 policy regarding maritime claims in the South China Sea,” Blinken said, referring to a Trump-era rejection of virtually all of China’s sweeping claims in the resource-rich waters.



“We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke US mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty,” he added.



Article IV of the 70-year-old defense accord states the following:





Each Party recognizes that an armed attack in the Pacific area on either of the Parties would be dangerous to its own peace and safety and declares that it would act to meet the common dangers in accordance with its constitutional processes.



Any such armed attack and all measures taken as a result thereof shall be immediately reported to the Security Council of the United Nations, Such measures shall be terminated when the Security Council has taken the measures necessary to restore and maintain international peace and security.





“Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order under greater threat than in the South China Sea,” Blinken said, accusing Beijing of continuing to “coerce and intimidate” Southeast Asian coastal states. 



“We call on [the People’s Republic of China] to abide by its obligations under international law, cease its provocative behavior, and take steps to reassure the international community that it is committed to the rules-based maritime order that respects the rights of all countries, big and small,” he said.



China considers US involvement in the South China Sea dispute a form of meddling and has often stressed that differences between claimants would be better handled through bilateral discussions. Beijing and Manila have set up bilateral talks to discuss issues like a 2019 incident where a Filipino fishing boat sank after being hit by a Chinese fishing vessel of Recto (Reed) Bank.



 



 — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      1951 MUTUAL DEFENSE TREATY
                                                      ANTONY BLINKEN
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A year after a House committee rejected ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise and under a year before the elections,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Over 13 million jabs administered nationwide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Over 13 million jabs administered nationwide


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Over 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide with at least 3.4 million people already fully...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sectors hard hit by pandemic assured of government aid
                              


                              

                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go has assured vulnerable sectors, particularly farmers and fisherfolk affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, of continued support from the government.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban removal of officers against party's bylaws, ousted official says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban removal of officers against party's bylaws, ousted official says


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Ousted PDP-Laban official Melvin Matibag on Sunday said their removal is against the party's bylaws, and the move was done...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Improve Philippine passport ranking&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Improve Philippine passport ranking’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Foreign Affairs and other concerned agencies must immediately take steps in improving the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo on arbitral win in West Philippine Sea: 5 years of missed opportunities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo on arbitral win in West Philippine Sea: 5 years of missed opportunities


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the victory, Beijing rejected the ruling, and the Duterte administration “set aside” the arbitral award...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Northern Samar probes vaccines&rsquo; transfer to pol&rsquo;s home
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Northern Samar probes vaccines’ transfer to pol’s home


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Northern Samar Provincial Board (PB) started investigating last Friday allegations that 15 Sinovac doses were taken from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 13,000 residents evacuated from Taal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
13,000 residents evacuated from Taal


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Almost 13,000 residents have been evacuated in Batangas province over a week marked by a phreatomagmatic eruption and continuous...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 J&J vaccine delivery starts this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
J&J vaccine delivery starts this week


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is expecting delivery of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines starting this week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A lot of work needed to address hunger &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A lot of work needed to address hunger – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
More work needs to be done to address hunger in the Philippines, Malacañang said, after a recent nationwide poll indicated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with