DOH logs 5,651 new COVID-19 cases
Health workers continue the inoculation of second dose of Sinovac vaccine to residents at mega vaccination site in Marikina Sports Center on July 13, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippines on Monday reported 5,651 new coronavirus cases, pushing its total to 1,513,396.



Today's numbers saw active cases up by 371 from July 19's 47,190. The Department of Health said six laboratories failed to submit testing results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 47,561 or 3.1% of the total
  • Recoveries: 5,332, bringing the number to 1,439,049
  • Deaths: 72, or now 26,786 in total
What's new today?



    
	
  • Health authorities are looking into the death of an individual infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Antique. The latest fatality was a 78-year-old unvaccinated woman with no travel history, per Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. 
  • The Philippines has administered 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Malacañang. Some 6.73% or 4.70 million have completed their shots, while 14.84% or 10.38 million with their first dose. 
  • Local shares dropped at the Philippine Stock Exchange over the detection of cases from the highly contatious Delta variant in the country.
  • Cops in Basilian in Sulu and in Tawi-Tawi were told to intensify monitoring and patrol on the shores of the island provinces to prevent the illegal entry of persons from neighboring countries amid the threat of the Delta variant. 
