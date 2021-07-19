




































































 




   

   









6.73% of Filipinos fully vaccinated with 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
The Pasig City government starts vaccinating Pfizer vaccine for the persons with disability and with comorbidities at Pasig Sports Center on July 17, 2021.
                            (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2021 - 4:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday reported that the country has administered 15,096,261 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, four months since inoculation efforts began. 



The official figures as of July 18 mean some 6.73% of the government's target, or 4,708,073 Filipinos have completed their two doses. 



Vaccines being administered are: Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.



 






 



Officials are looking to inoculate up to 70 million this year to meet herd immunity in one of Southeast Asia's worst virus outbreaks.



Some 14.84% or 10,388,188, have since received their first shot, according to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.



Speeding up vaccinations in the Philippines is becoming more crucial as the country detects more cases from COVID-19 variants.



On July 15, authorities said they tallied the highest number of inoculations in a day, or 391,283 doses administered.



The government has yet to open vaccinations for the general population. Efforts are still on those in its priority list, or health workers, senior citizens, those with comorbidities, essential workers, and the indigent population.






Roque's presented numbers did not include an update on inoculation for these sub-priority groups. 



But Palace commended the local governments of Pasig and Las Piñas for vaccinating with first dose all its eligible senior citizens. 



That would be 45,158 with their initial shot in Pasig and 38,615 in Las Piñas.



Also today, the country's capital, Manila, said it has administered 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.



A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 2:23pm                              


                              
At least 2.9 million Filipinos or about 2.6% of the 110 million population have been fully vaccinated as of July 4.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 11,708,029
    • 
	
  • 1st dose: 8,839,124
    • 
	
  • 2nd dose (fully vaccinated): 2,868,905
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 11:51am                              


                              
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:



    
	
  • Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
    • 
	
  • The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel. 
    • 
	
  • The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination. 
    • 
	
  • In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine. 
    • 
	
  • No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 5:18pm                              


                              
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.



This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.



"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 4:56pm                              


                              
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.



Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.



"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.



                           

                           

                              

                                 June 28, 2021 - 11:12pm                              


                              
Efforts to reach "population protection" will be ramped up to 8 million vaccinations a month, says vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at the taped Malacañang meeting aired Monday night.



This is after the country has achieved 5 million vaccinations a month, owing to the sustained arrivals of COVID-19 vaccine shipments in recent weeks.



Galvez reports that on June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27. — with reports from Christian Deiparine

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
