6.73% of Filipinos fully vaccinated with 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday reported that the country has administered 15,096,261 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, four months since inoculation efforts began.

The official figures as of July 18 mean some 6.73% of the government's target, or 4,708,073 Filipinos have completed their two doses.

Vaccines being administered are: Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Officials are looking to inoculate up to 70 million this year to meet herd immunity in one of Southeast Asia's worst virus outbreaks.

Some 14.84% or 10,388,188, have since received their first shot, according to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Speeding up vaccinations in the Philippines is becoming more crucial as the country detects more cases from COVID-19 variants.

On July 15, authorities said they tallied the highest number of inoculations in a day, or 391,283 doses administered.

The government has yet to open vaccinations for the general population. Efforts are still on those in its priority list, or health workers, senior citizens, those with comorbidities, essential workers, and the indigent population.

Roque's presented numbers did not include an update on inoculation for these sub-priority groups.

But Palace commended the local governments of Pasig and Las Piñas for vaccinating with first dose all its eligible senior citizens.

That would be 45,158 with their initial shot in Pasig and 38,615 in Las Piñas.

Also today, the country's capital, Manila, said it has administered 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Some 342,273 of its residents are now fully vaccinated, while 657,748 are with their first dose.