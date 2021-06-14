ANYARE?: Infighting in the ruling PDP-Laban

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao found himself in a different kind of bout when members of his party, the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan, began sparring with each other as the elections drew nearer.

In the red corner is Pacquiao and his allies, who insist on keeping politics away from the table as the pandemic rages on.

In the blue corner is Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and other PDP-Laban members, who are gamely talking about politics and are even urging President Rodrigo Duterte to run for vice president and even pick his running mate.

Cusi, vice chairman of the party, also mounted a national assembly of the party, despite Pacquiao saying that this was unauthorized.

What is it with PDP-Laban and why are they fighting? Is this a phenomenon unique to the ruling party?

Also, why are some quarters pushing for Duterte to run for vice president, potentially with his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte as his running mate?

RELATED: Duterte-Duterte tandem a 'final stop' in decades-long rise of dynasties — analysts

Join James Relativo as he breaks down the issues at hand together with political analysts Jean Franco and Michael Yusingco, and Philstar.com news section head Jonathan de Santos.

Catch the fourth episode of "Anyare?" this Monday on Philstar.com's official Facebook and YouTube accounts.