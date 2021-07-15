




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP says to go after selling of fake COVID-19 test results
A health worker undergoes swabbing for COVID-19 at the Mandaluyong Medical Center as the local government starts mass testing for the virus.
Walter Bollozos/ File

                     

                        

                           
PNP says to go after selling of fake COVID-19 test results

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2021 - 3:25pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Thursday vowed to look into the alleged selling of falsified negative COVID-19 test results.



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said he tapped the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group as well as the Anti-Cybercrime Group to look into the reports.



"We will not allow this," he added in a statement. "The PNP will track down and arrest the persons behind this kind of scam."



Police said fake test results are being sold for at least P1,000 each. 



It added such are often used for travel, with buyers paying the lower cost for the fake results. The government has capped prices for RT-PCR tests at P5,000 for private clinics and P3,800 for government-owned ones. 



Eleazar appealed to the public to report to authorities should they have information on the illegal activity. 



He said the scam not only goes against the law, but is also a danger to public health "as it would set back our efforts in curbing the spread of COVID-19."



The PNP chief urged the public not to fall prey to the scam.



"Don't ride on or get involved in this," Eleazar added in Filipino, "as it is possible you could also be involved in charges."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TESTING
                                                      CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AND DETECTION GROUP
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP ANTI-CYBERCRIME GROUP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque: Next quarantine classifications set
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque: Next quarantine classifications set


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force has decided on the updated quarantine classifications of areas, but local executives...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte doesn&rsquo;t need booster shot &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte doesn’t need booster shot – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte, who has been fully vaccinated with China-made Sinopharm jabs, will not need COVID-19 booster shots like...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After &lsquo;5 long years of inaction,&rsquo; Carpio lists 5 ways to defend the West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After ‘5 long years of inaction,’ Carpio lists 5 ways to defend the West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“These are five actions that the Philippines can take after five long years of inaction by President Duterte in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Not the first time': FOCAP calls out Roque for response to BBC journalist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Not the first time': FOCAP calls out Roque for response to BBC journalist


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This was not the first time Secretary Roque had treated journalists, women in particular, with disrespect," FOCAP said on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines imposes travel ban on Indonesia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines imposes travel ban on Indonesia


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines yesterday imposed a travel ban on passengers from Indonesia, which is grappling with a surge in COVID-19 infections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan 'very much in the running' as Dutertes top pre-election survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan 'very much in the running' as Dutertes top pre-election survey


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Opposition coalition 1Sambayan is unfazed by latest survey results showing their nominees lagging behind frontrunners Davao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC launches online application site for 2020-2021 Bar exams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC launches online application site for 2020-2021 Bar exams


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court on Thursday launched its online platform for applicants in the historic 2020-2021 Bar examinations, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 250,800 more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 250,800 more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Some 194,400 doses of Moderna would go to government, while 56,400 would go to the private sector.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan &lsquo;welcomes&rsquo; possible nomination of Pacquiao as its presidential bet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan ‘welcomes’ possible nomination of Pacquiao as its presidential bet


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a shift in opposition coalition 1Sambayan’s stance, it said that it would “welcome” a possible nomination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec eyes antigen test for 2022 poll bets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec eyes antigen test for 2022 poll bets


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the rules are not yet clear, the Commission on Elections will require candidates for the 2022 polls to submit antigen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with