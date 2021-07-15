PNP says to go after selling of fake COVID-19 test results

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Thursday vowed to look into the alleged selling of falsified negative COVID-19 test results.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said he tapped the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group as well as the Anti-Cybercrime Group to look into the reports.

"We will not allow this," he added in a statement. "The PNP will track down and arrest the persons behind this kind of scam."

Police said fake test results are being sold for at least P1,000 each.

It added such are often used for travel, with buyers paying the lower cost for the fake results. The government has capped prices for RT-PCR tests at P5,000 for private clinics and P3,800 for government-owned ones.

Eleazar appealed to the public to report to authorities should they have information on the illegal activity.

He said the scam not only goes against the law, but is also a danger to public health "as it would set back our efforts in curbing the spread of COVID-19."

The PNP chief urged the public not to fall prey to the scam.

"Don't ride on or get involved in this," Eleazar added in Filipino, "as it is possible you could also be involved in charges."