




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Herd immunity in 2021 a 'big challenge' with just 3.2% fully vaccinated so far
Residents of Marikina City line up for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at mega vaccination site in Marikina Sports Center on July 8, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Herd immunity in 2021 a 'big challenge' with just 3.2% fully vaccinated so far

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2021 - 11:05am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Over 3.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March, the latest figures from the National Task Force Against COVID-19 show. 



This is equivalent to 3.2% of the Philippines' total 109 million population as of 2020. 



Another 9.66 million — or 8.8% — of Filipinos have received the first of two doses as of July 11. 






"We have some good news, the Philippines breached the 13-million mark [of total vaccines administered] in four days’ time after it breache[d] [the] 12-million mark despite some delay on deliveries last June and [the] first week of July," NTF chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. told the government's pandemic task force in a pre-recorded meeting aired Monday night. 



According to Galvez, the government's "total target population for vaccination is 77,746,906" to achieve herd immunity.  



But of this target population, Galvez said only 4.54% have been fully vaccinated while another 12.44% have received just their first dose. 



"[N]apakalaki po ng atin pong challenge na makuha 'yung herd immunity by end of the year (It will be very challenging to reach herd immunity by the end of the year)," he said. 






Galvez: 11M more vaccines coming this month 



Metro Manila cities recently slowed their vaccine rollouts due to dwindling supply but 3.32 million AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Japan and the COVAX facility have arrived since then, along with 170,000 Sputnik V shots.



Another 11 million vaccines are expected to arrive this month, according to Galvez. 



"This week, we expect 2.5 million doses of Sinovac to arrive. And what the private sector and LGUs are looking forward to is the 1.17 [million] doses of AstraZeneca that they bought," Galvez said in Filipino. 



"We are also looking forward to the arrival of 3,239,400 vaccines from donation sharing by the US and then by COVAX," he added. 



READ: 16.2M vaccines, including over 3M J&J shots donated by US, arriving this month — Galvez



The Philippines has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia, trailing behind Indonesia, with 1.47 million COVID-19 cases and 26,015 deaths as of Monday. 



— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No initiatives yet on booster shots&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No initiatives yet on booster shots’


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government is not yet looking into the possibility of giving booster shots to health workers vaccinated with Sinovac,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Waste paper': China still refuses to recognize 5-year-old arbitration award
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Waste paper': China still refuses to recognize 5-year-old arbitration award


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The arbitration has major fallacies in fact-finding and application of law and violates UNCLOS and international law. The...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More adult Filipinos inclined to get COVID-19  jab &ndash; Pulse
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More adult Filipinos inclined to get COVID-19  jab – Pulse


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of adult Filipinos willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 doubled in June, according to the latest survey by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: The politics of Noynoy Aquino&rsquo;s death                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: The politics of Noynoy Aquino’s death


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some quarters quickly colored former President Noynoy Aquino's passing with politics, with messages urging for a return of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte recognizes Cusi leadership
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte recognizes Cusi leadership


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte recognizes the leadership of PDP-Laban vice chairman and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, who has been expelled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration: Foreigner vloggers selling products could be deported
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration: Foreigner vloggers selling products could be deported


                              

                                 13 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration warned foreigner vloggers staying in the country that they risk deportation if they sell products...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DSWD warns public vs groups taking fees for PWD, senior IDs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DSWD warns public vs groups taking fees for PWD, senior IDs


                              

                                 32 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The department reminded the public that senior citizens or persons with disability cards are not for sale and do not immediately...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte is first elected official to complete authorized Sinopharm vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte is first elected official to complete authorized Sinopharm vaccination


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Food and Drug Administration in June issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the batch of vaccines made by the Chinese...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fitch revises Philippines outlook to negative
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fitch revises Philippines outlook to negative


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
New York-based Fitch Ratings has lowered its outlook for the Philippines to negative from stable as it expects a slower recovery...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Overcrowding, super spreader events feared with kids outdoors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Overcrowding, super spreader events feared with kids outdoors


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
After the government allowed children outdoors, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) warned yesterday that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with