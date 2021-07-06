




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Scientist is first Filipina winner of William James prize in United States
This photo shows Joan Ongchoco, a Filipina graduate student at Yale University who received the William James prize by the Society of Philosophy and Psychology in the United States.

                     

                        

                           
Scientist is first Filipina winner of William James prize in United States

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 6:23pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A Filipina graduate student at Yale University has won this year's William James Prize by the Society for Philosophy and Psychology in the United States. 



Joan Ongchoco received the said prize during the 47th annual meeting of the SPP for her work "Figments of imagination: Scaffolded attention creates non-sensory object and event representations."



There had only been 25 recipients of this since it was first given in 1997, with Ongchoco as the first Filipino awardee.



It was named after William James, who came to be known as the father of American psychology and is credited for establishing Harvard University's psychology department. 



Prize winners are selected by an ad hoc committee whose members are appointed by SPP's president in consultation with the executive committee. 



Yale's perception and cognition laboratory has since sent its congratulations to Ongchoco. 



Before pursuing graduate studies, she was part of the inaugural class of Yale-NUS College in Singapore in 2017. She finished summa cum laude, and received the Outstanding Capstone for Philosophy, Politics and Economics award.



Ongchoco is also a holder of master of science in psychology and master of philosophy degrees. She graduated high school in San Juan in Metro Manila before opting to study abroad. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PSYCHOLOGY
                                                      YALE UNIVERSITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO: Philippines still not at low risk for future COVID-19 infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO: Philippines still not at low risk for future COVID-19 infections


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization’s representative to the Philippines said the country is still not at low risk for future...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels &mdash; witness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels — witness


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“We could see from our village planes landing and taking off from the nearby Jolo airport. It was my first time to see...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;C-130 in tip-top shape&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘C-130 in tip-top shape’


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Air Force transport plane that crashed in Sulu, killing dozens of soldiers and civilians, was in “tip-top shape”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Face-to-face classes to happen soon&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Face-to-face classes to happen soon’


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
It may not take long before pilot face-to-face classes are held because of the rising number of individuals who got vaccinated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cops on lookout for fake vaccination cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cops on lookout for fake vaccination cards


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police have been ordered to be alert against the possible use of fake vaccination cards now that the government has eased...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration warns foreigners of fake 'immigration service'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration warns foreigners of fake 'immigration service'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday clarified that it does not collect “immigration assistance” fees from foreign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOTr told: Commend PCG officers who drive foreign ships away from West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOTr told: Commend PCG officers who drive foreign ships away from West Philippine Sea


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Transportation should commend Philippine Coast Guard personnel who successfully drive away foreign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd told to address problems in World Bank report, not seek apology
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd told to address problems in World Bank report, not seek apology


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"DepEd and the Duterte administration should be ashamed for its abandonment and negligence in the worsening education crisis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OSG: Anti-Terrorism Council's actions may be appealed before Office of the President
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OSG: Anti-Terrorism Council's actions may be appealed before Office of the President


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Actions of the Anti-Terrorism Council can be appealed to the Office of the President, Solicitor General Jose Calida told the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic year sees 57% rise in suicide rate in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic year sees 57% rise in suicide rate in Philippines


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
More people died by suicide last year as the pandemic began and dragged on, with the Philippine Statistics Authority reporting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with