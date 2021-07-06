Philippines sees 4,114 new coronavirus infections

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Tuesday reported 4,114 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,445,832.

A total of 12 million Filipinos — 10.9% of the population — have received at least one coronavirus shot since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon.

Dizon said around 2 million shots were administered within the last two weeks.

As of July 4, only 2.60% of the population — 2,868,905 people — have received the two doses needed for full vaccination, per NTF data. Authorities have said that 70% of the population must be fully vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

But as authorities tout these milestones, Metro Manila cities are starting to feel the bite of a slowly-dwindling jab supply, forcing local governments to limit their inoculation programs' vaccine coverage or to stop them altogether.