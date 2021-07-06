Philippines sees 4,114 new coronavirus infections
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Tuesday reported 4,114 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,445,832.
-
Active cases: 49,613 or 3.4% of the total
-
Recoveries: 6,086, pushing total to 1,370,923
-
Deaths: 104, bringing total to 25,296
Vaccination program: New milestones reached but NCR supply dwindles
-
A total of 12 million Filipinos — 10.9% of the population — have received at least one coronavirus shot since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon.
-
Dizon said around 2 million shots were administered within the last two weeks.
-
As of July 4, only 2.60% of the population — 2,868,905 people — have received the two doses needed for full vaccination, per NTF data. Authorities have said that 70% of the population must be fully vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
-
But as authorities tout these milestones, Metro Manila cities are starting to feel the bite of a slowly-dwindling jab supply, forcing local governments to limit their inoculation programs' vaccine coverage or to stop them altogether.
-
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., who previously said he expects the country to have a steady supply of vaccines for the rest of the year, is now urging local governments to prioritize the use of Sinovac jabs as second doses instead of first ones.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
