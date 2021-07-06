




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines sees 4,114 new coronavirus infections
Residents queue at the Marikina Elementary school for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccination on June 28, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Philippines sees 4,114 new coronavirus infections

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Tuesday reported 4,114 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,445,832.



    
	
  • 
	
    Active cases: 49,613 or 3.4% of the total
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Recoveries: 6,086, pushing total to 1,370,923
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Deaths: 104, bringing total to 25,296
    
	
    • 







Vaccination program: New milestones reached but NCR supply dwindles



    
	
  • 
	
    A total of 12 million Filipinos — 10.9% of the population — have received at least one coronavirus shot since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Dizon said around 2 million shots were administered within the last two weeks. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    As of July 4, only 2.60% of the population — 2,868,905 people — have received the two doses needed for full vaccination, per NTF data. Authorities have said that 70% of the population must be fully vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    But as authorities tout these milestones, Metro Manila cities are starting to feel the bite of a slowly-dwindling jab supply, forcing local governments to limit their inoculation programs' vaccine coverage or to stop them altogether. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., who previously said he expects the country to have a steady supply of vaccines for the rest of the year, is now urging local governments to prioritize the use of Sinovac jabs as second doses instead of first ones. 
    
	
    • 




— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels &mdash; witness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels — witness


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“We could see from our village planes landing and taking off from the nearby Jolo airport. It was my first time to see...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;C-130 in tip-top shape&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘C-130 in tip-top shape’


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Air Force transport plane that crashed in Sulu, killing dozens of soldiers and civilians, was in “tip-top shape”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Face-to-face classes to happen soon&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Face-to-face classes to happen soon’


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
It may not take long before pilot face-to-face classes are held because of the rising number of individuals who got vaccinated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO: Philippines still not at low risk for future COVID-19 infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO: Philippines still not at low risk for future COVID-19 infections


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization’s representative to the Philippines said the country is still not at low risk for future...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cops on lookout for fake vaccination cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cops on lookout for fake vaccination cards


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police have been ordered to be alert against the possible use of fake vaccination cards now that the government has eased...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOTr told: Commend PCG officers who drive foreign ships away from West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOTr told: Commend PCG officers who drive foreign ships away from West Philippine Sea


                              

                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Transportation should commend Philippine Coast Guard personnel who successfully drive away foreign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd told to address problems in World Bank report, not seek apology
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd told to address problems in World Bank report, not seek apology


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"DepEd and the Duterte administration should be ashamed for its abandonment and negligence in the worsening education crisis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OSG: Anti-Terrorism Council's actions may be appealed before Office of the President
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OSG: Anti-Terrorism Council's actions may be appealed before Office of the President


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Actions of the Anti-Terrorism Council can be appealed to the Office of the President, Solicitor General Jose Calida told the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic year sees 57% rise in suicide rate in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic year sees 57% rise in suicide rate in Philippines


                              

                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
More people died by suicide last year as the pandemic began and dragged on, with the Philippine Statistics Authority reporting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 among top causes of death in 2020, but heart disease still biggest killer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 among top causes of death in 2020, but heart disease still biggest killer


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
COVID-19 was among the top causes of death in the Philippines last year, but heart disease was still the biggest killer, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with