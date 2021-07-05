




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Embraer delivers six Super Tucano aircrafts to Philippine Air Force
Photo release dated October 2020 shows six Super Tucano aircrafts donated to the Philippine Air Force by Embraer part of Armed Forces of the Philippines' ongoing modernization plan.
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
House speaker promises push for funds for Air Force modernization

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 11:44am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) vowed Monday to back proposals for more funding to upgrade and modernize the Philippine Air Force fleet in the wake of its C-130 cargo plane that crashed in Jolo.



"I can only give my word that we in the House of Representatives will include in the 2022 budget the modernization of the PAF’s fleet as well as ensure the proper training of personnel in handling modern equipment," Velasco said in a statement. 





"There are simply no words that can be said to console those left behind by our brave military personnel, as well as the three civilians who died as a result of this disaster."



A C-130 military plane transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro City to Sulu province missed the runway in Jolo and crashed in nearby Patikul. The aircraft was carrying 90 troops and crew. 



As of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' latest update, total fatalities from the incident stand at 50. The crash left 47 military personnel and three civilians on the ground dead, while 49 soldiers and four civilians were left injured.



'No time to discuss funding for 2021 budget'



"Congress was supposed to include the purchase of more C-130 planes in the 2021 national budget, but there was not enough time to deliberate on the modernization of the PAF’s fleet when Velasco took over as Speaker in October last year," Velasco's statement read. 



The House leader said that sessions were suspended at the time, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to call for a special session to prevent a re-enactment of the 2020 national budget. 



Velasco called on AFP leadership to conduct a thorough investigation on the incident with the end in view of preventing such disasters from happening again.



He also urged a review of the protocols of the air force's pilots and an inquiry on the safety of runways around the country, particularly in the provinces.



“We acknowledge the importance of our uniformed personnel...The least we can do is to ensure that this never happens again,” Velasco said.



— with a report from Xave Gregorio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AFP
                                                      ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
                                                      PATIKUL PLANE CRASH
                                                      SULU
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao flight diverted, returns to NAIA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao flight diverted, returns to NAIA


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Philippine Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles, California from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport with 186 passengers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coast Guard disperses 5 Chinese ships from West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coast Guard disperses 5 Chinese ships from West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
By issuing a radio challenge, the Philippine Coast Guard dispersed five Chinese ships and two Vietnamese ships from the Marie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 45 dead, 53 hurt in AFP plane crash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
45 dead, 53 hurt in AFP plane crash


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 45 people were killed and 53 others injured when a C-130 Hercules military plane crashed after missing the runway...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccination cards in lieu of testing OK&rsquo;d for travel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination cards in lieu of testing OK’d for travel


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has eased the local travel and quarantine protocols for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 29 killed after Air Force plane crashes in Sulu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
29 killed after Air Force plane crashes in Sulu


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
(Update 5) At least 29 people were killed and 50 injured Sunday when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Police told to watch out for fake vaccination cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Police told to watch out for fake vaccination cards


                              

                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“We will coordinate and work closely with the LGUs in enforcing this latest guideline. I am directing all police offices...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Emong brings strong winds to North Luzon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Emong brings strong winds to North Luzon


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday advised residents of Northern Luzon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo laments non-use of remaining Bayanihan funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo laments non-use of remaining Bayanihan funds


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday lamented that billions of pesos meant for pandemic response programs under the Bayanihan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines-US ties remain vibrant&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines-US ties remain vibrant’


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite pressing issues on the West Philippine Sea and the Visiting Forces Agreement, the relationship between the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Proper sex education to curb teen pregnancy&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Proper sex education to curb teen pregnancy’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on the Department of Education and other concerned agencies to fill the gaps in the sexuality...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with