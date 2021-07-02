6,192 new infections push Philippines coronavirus caseload past 1.42M

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Friday reported 6,192 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,424,518.

People living in communities affected by Taal Volcano’s unrest are facing compounded threats to their health: COVID-19 and the effects of sulfur dioxide.

The Department of Health on Friday urged affected residents of the area to stay at home as much as possible, shut doors and windows, and wear face masks, ideally N95 masks, and protective clothing and goggles to minimize exposure.

A senator warned that millions of Filipinos may soon have to deal with higher commuting costs, as fewer jeeps and buses are expected to roam the streets after the expiration of funds for service contracting with the public transport sector under Bayanihan 2.