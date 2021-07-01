US will forever remain dedicated to Philippines â€” chargÃ© d'affaires

MANILA, Philippines — The US Embassy in Manila on Thursday reiterated its commitment to the Philippines as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law said he remains confident that the relationship between Manila and Washington will continue to prosper and thrive in the next years.

"Through wars, natural disasters, pandemics, and whatever else may come our way, the U.S.-Philippine relationship is—as Ambassador Romualdez would like to say — Thriving at 75," Law said in his speech.

Watch: U.S. Embassy commemorates #FourthOfJuly and the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippines diplomatic relations. The event was organized in strict adherence to health protocols. #USPHThrivingAt75 pic.twitter.com/Z9vj2HGwGa — U.S. Embassy in the Philippines (@USEmbassyPH) July 1, 2021

The embassy's commemoration of Philippines-US diplomatic ties also coincide with its celebration of the 245th anniversary of American independence.

"And to that proposition, I assure you, the United States is and will forever remain dedicated," Law said, referring to the "lasting friendship and partnership" of Filipinos and Americans.

"Ang tunay na magkaibigan, walang iwanan (True friends never leave each other)," he added.

Law further noted that the Philippines and the US have forged a security alliance since the signing of the 1946 Treaty of Manila, which relinquished US sovereignty over the Philippines.

The two countries have since been allies upon signing the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.

The US Embassy chargé d'affaires also pointed out how trade and investment ties increased economic opportunity for the allies.

"These three pillars of our relationship—military alliance, economic partnership, heartfelt friendship—remain vibrant and vital today," he said.

A few weeks ago, President Rodrigo Duterte decided to extend the suspension of the abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement for another six months.

The fate of the VFA remains on hold as Duterte "studies" some aspects of the agreement, which he initially ordered to be terminated in February 2020.