Philippines extends ban on foreigners from 7 countries to keep out Delta variant
This undated image shows travelers walking in an airport.
Pixabay/Skitterphoto

                     

                        

                           
Philippines extends ban on foreigners from 7 countries to keep out Delta variant

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 2:04pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines extended the restrictions on travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Oman until July 15, Malacañang announced Tuesday.



This was to prevent the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a briefing. The ban was set to end on June 30.





He also said the government will strengthen border protocols for travelers coming from Indonesia, which facing a wave of Delta variant COVID-19 cases. The Southeast Asian nation is not part of the travel ban.



The Delta (B.1.617.2) variant was first identified in India. Health authorities in the Philippines have so far reported 17 cases of this variant.



Studies suggest it spreads more quickly and seems to have stronger resistance to vaccines that other forms of COVID-19.



But the country’s Food and Drug Administration stressed coronavirus vaccines retain important effectiveness against the Delta variant.



The Philippines has so far reported 1.4 million COVID-19 cases, included 24,456 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 



 


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 29, 2021 - 2:08pm                           


                           

                              
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 2:08pm                              


                              
Foreign travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Oman will still not be allowed to enter the Philippines until July 15.



Malacañang says the extension of the travel ban was to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which was first reported in India.



The Philippines will also strengthen border protocols for travelers coming from Indonesia

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 1:14pm                              


                              
Brisbane on Tuesday becomes the fourth major Australian city ordered into lockdown, as officials in Queensland announce three days of stay-at-home orders for several parts of the state.



"These are tough decisions," state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says. "We are having lockdowns in major cities because the overseas arrivals are bringing the virus here." —  AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 28, 2021 - 9:09pm                              


                              
Hong Kong is to ban all incoming flights from the United Kingdom from July 1 to curb the more infectious Delta strain of the coronavirus, the financial hub's government says in a statement Monday.



"All passenger flights from the UK will be prohibited from landing in Hong Kong," the statement says.



The UK would now be designated in the "extremely high-risk" category of countries, it adds, the most severe rating the city has for pandemic travel. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 26, 2021 - 7:12pm                              


                              
New Zealand announces a three-day suspension of its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia on Saturday, with Wellington citing "multiple" outbreaks of COVID-19 in the neighbouring country.



The announcement comes as a two-week lockdown begins in Sydney to contain a rapidly spreading outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant. — AFP 

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 18, 2021 - 10:22am                              


                              
The pandemic task force's directives on quarantine and testig supercede those of local government units, it says in a press statement through the Presidential Communications Operations Office. 



"[T]he IATF reiterates the strict enforcement of current testing and quarantine protocols duly approved and issued by the IATF for inbound international travelers in all ports of the country regardless of any specific protocols that may be issued the local government units on the contrary," it says.



It adds national government agencies have been instructed "to ensure strict adherence to the abovementioned directive."

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
                                 Duterte calls out Pacquiao for comments on corruption                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte calls out Pacquiao for comments on corruption


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Duterte on Monday night said that Pacquiao should have come to him to raise his concerns over corruption in government.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to visit the wake of former president Benigno Aquino III last week but the remains of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon's 'uncalled for comments' on-air
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon's 'uncalled for comments' on-air


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Radio station DZIW on Friday night issued an apology to the family of the late President Beniggo Aquino III for the "uncalled...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Moderna, more Sinovac doses arrive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moderna, more Sinovac doses arrive


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first 249,600 doses of US-made Moderna COVID vaccines have arrived in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 'Patients avoiding hospitals due to COVID-19 fears'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Patients avoiding hospitals due to COVID-19 fears'


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
With almost half of patients now avoiding going to hospitals for fear of COVID, a former president of the Philippine Medical...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Pacquiao told to leave PDP-Laban over supposed comments on corruption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao told to leave PDP-Laban over supposed comments on corruption


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio
                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is telling his partymate Senator Manny Pacquiao to leave the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Keep COVID-19 vaccinators' shift to 8 hours, LGUs told after 'breach' in Makati
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Keep COVID-19 vaccinators' shift to 8 hours, LGUs told after 'breach' in Makati


                              

                                 7 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"Let's limit the time of our health care workers to just a specific eight hours," Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Armed civilian volunteers? Guevarra says PNP 'strong enough' to deter crime
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Armed civilian volunteers? Guevarra says PNP 'strong enough' to deter crime


                              

                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
For Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, there is no need to arm civilians to help police deter crime — a proposal from...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Rappler's Ressa, Talabong arraigned in cyber libel case over 'thesis for sale' story
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rappler's Ressa, Talabong arraigned in cyber libel case over 'thesis for sale' story


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and journalist Rambo Talabong refused to enter a plea during their arraignment on the cyber libel...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Ex-defense chief: Arming civilians to fight crime a 'false solution to a serious problem'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-defense chief: Arming civilians to fight crime a 'false solution to a serious problem'


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"What we should be afraid of when it comes to guns is not the bullet with our names on it but the bullet that says 'to whom...

                                                         


      

         

            
