Philippines extends ban on foreigners from 7 countries to keep out Delta variant
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines extended the restrictions on travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Oman until July 15, Malacañang announced Tuesday.
This was to prevent the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a briefing. The ban was set to end on June 30.
He also said the government will strengthen border protocols for travelers coming from Indonesia, which facing a wave of Delta variant COVID-19 cases. The Southeast Asian nation is not part of the travel ban.
The Delta (B.1.617.2) variant was first identified in India. Health authorities in the Philippines have so far reported 17 cases of this variant.
Studies suggest it spreads more quickly and seems to have stronger resistance to vaccines that other forms of COVID-19.
But the country’s Food and Drug Administration stressed coronavirus vaccines retain important effectiveness against the Delta variant.
The Philippines has so far reported 1.4 million COVID-19 cases, included 24,456 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad
Foreign travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Oman will still not be allowed to enter the Philippines until July 15.
Malacañang says the extension of the travel ban was to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which was first reported in India.
The Philippines will also strengthen border protocols for travelers coming from Indonesia
Brisbane on Tuesday becomes the fourth major Australian city ordered into lockdown, as officials in Queensland announce three days of stay-at-home orders for several parts of the state.
"These are tough decisions," state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says. "We are having lockdowns in major cities because the overseas arrivals are bringing the virus here." — AFP
Hong Kong is to ban all incoming flights from the United Kingdom from July 1 to curb the more infectious Delta strain of the coronavirus, the financial hub's government says in a statement Monday.
"All passenger flights from the UK will be prohibited from landing in Hong Kong," the statement says.
The UK would now be designated in the "extremely high-risk" category of countries, it adds, the most severe rating the city has for pandemic travel. — AFP
New Zealand announces a three-day suspension of its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia on Saturday, with Wellington citing "multiple" outbreaks of COVID-19 in the neighbouring country.
The announcement comes as a two-week lockdown begins in Sydney to contain a rapidly spreading outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant. — AFP
The pandemic task force's directives on quarantine and testig supercede those of local government units, it says in a press statement through the Presidential Communications Operations Office.
"[T]he IATF reiterates the strict enforcement of current testing and quarantine protocols duly approved and issued by the IATF for inbound international travelers in all ports of the country regardless of any specific protocols that may be issued the local government units on the contrary," it says.
It adds national government agencies have been instructed "to ensure strict adherence to the abovementioned directive."
- Latest
- Trending