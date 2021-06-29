Philippines extends ban on foreigners from 7 countries to keep out Delta variant

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines extended the restrictions on travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Oman until July 15, Malacañang announced Tuesday.

This was to prevent the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a briefing. The ban was set to end on June 30.

He also said the government will strengthen border protocols for travelers coming from Indonesia, which facing a wave of Delta variant COVID-19 cases. The Southeast Asian nation is not part of the travel ban.

The Delta (B.1.617.2) variant was first identified in India. Health authorities in the Philippines have so far reported 17 cases of this variant.

Studies suggest it spreads more quickly and seems to have stronger resistance to vaccines that other forms of COVID-19.

But the country’s Food and Drug Administration stressed coronavirus vaccines retain important effectiveness against the Delta variant.

The Philippines has so far reported 1.4 million COVID-19 cases, included 24,456 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico