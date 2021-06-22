Russia's Gamaleya seeks to amend EUA of COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Philippines — Russia's Gamaleya Institute, the manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, wants its emergency use authorization (EUA) amended to lengthen the interval between the two doses of its jab, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.



"They (Gamaleya) have already written us to say that they might be amending the emergency use authorization to extend the time interval between the two doses," FDA director general Eric Domingo said during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday.



"This is very similar to the adenoviral virus... vaccine of AstraZeneca which we now give to12 weeks. We are waiting for scientific data to support the claim that it would be better if the interval (between the two doses) is lengthened," he added.



The FDA issued an EUA to the Russia-made vaccine last March. The interval between the first and second doses for Sputnik V is 21 days.



Domingo said Gamaleya is also thinking of registering Sputnik V as a single dose vaccine similar to that of American firm Johnson & Johnson.



"We are waiting for the data to support this, whether it is acceptable," the FDA chief added.



Domingo said India's Bharat Biotech has submitted all required documents, including the certification for good manufacturing practice. The company secured a conditional EUA last April.



"There’s no hindrance to them importing the vaccine into the Philippines, except of course, that they have to go through of course the vaccine czar and the Department of Health because it is under EUA. They cannot market directly to consumers...it always has to go through our vaccination program," Domingo said.



The manufacturer of the Novavax vaccine has submitted its preliminary data and the FDA is waiting for other requirements before it can continue its evaluation of the jab, he added.



Domingo also reported that the vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca remain effective against the new COVID-19 mutations.



Citing a recent study, Domingo said the Pfizer jab retained its 93 percent efficacy rate against the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom. When it comes to the Delta variant first detected in India, the efficacy rate went down to 88 percent.



"So there’s a decreasing efficacy as we get more mutations, but the efficacy of the vaccine is not completely lost...It’s still a useful vaccine," Domingo said.



The AstraZeneca vaccine, meanwhile, recorded an overall efficacy rate of 66 percent against the UK variant and 60 percent against the Delta variant.



Domingo said studies about the efficacy of the Janssen, Moderna, Sinovac, Sinopharm, and Sputnik jabs against the Delta variant are ongoing.



"But initial reports indicate that they are also useful, but of course we expect that it will be a little lower than the original efficacy against the original variant. That means, none of the vaccines completely lost their efficacy even with the Delta variant," the FDA chief said.



"We should all get vaccinated with the vaccines that are available now. Because this will still protect us and will help us stop the spread even if (the Delta variant) comes," he added.