Russia's Gamaleya seeks to amend EUA of COVID-19 vaccine
This picture taken on November 23, 2020 shows a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19" next to the Russian Gamaleya National Center's logo.
                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2021 - 8:14pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Russia's Gamaleya Institute, the manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, wants its emergency use authorization (EUA) amended to lengthen the interval between the two doses of its jab, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.



"They (Gamaleya) have already written us to say that they might be amending the emergency use authorization to extend the time interval between the two doses," FDA director general Eric Domingo said during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday.



"This is very similar to the adenoviral virus... vaccine of AstraZeneca which we now give to12 weeks. We are waiting for scientific data to support the claim that it would be better if the interval (between the two doses) is lengthened," he added.



The FDA issued an EUA to the Russia-made vaccine last March. The interval between the first and second doses for Sputnik V is 21 days.



Domingo said Gamaleya is also thinking of registering Sputnik V as a single dose vaccine similar to that of American firm Johnson & Johnson.



"We are waiting for the data to support this, whether it is acceptable," the FDA chief added.



Domingo said India's Bharat Biotech has submitted all required documents, including the certification for good manufacturing practice. The company secured a conditional EUA last April.



"There’s no hindrance to them importing the vaccine into the Philippines, except of course, that they have to go through of course the vaccine czar and the Department of Health because it is under EUA. They cannot market directly to consumers...it always has to go through our vaccination program," Domingo said.



The manufacturer of the Novavax vaccine has submitted its preliminary data and the FDA is waiting for other requirements before it can continue its evaluation of the  jab, he added.



Domingo also reported that the vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca remain effective against the new COVID-19 mutations.



Citing a recent study, Domingo said the Pfizer jab retained its 93 percent efficacy rate against the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom. When it comes to the Delta variant first detected in India, the efficacy rate went down to 88 percent.



"So there’s a decreasing efficacy as we get more mutations, but the efficacy of the vaccine is not completely lost...It’s still a useful vaccine," Domingo said.



The AstraZeneca vaccine, meanwhile, recorded an overall efficacy rate of 66 percent against the UK variant and 60 percent against the Delta variant.



Domingo said studies about the efficacy of the Janssen, Moderna, Sinovac, Sinopharm, and Sputnik jabs against the Delta variant are ongoing.



"But initial reports indicate that they are also useful, but of course we expect that it will be a little lower than the original efficacy against the original variant. That means, none of the vaccines completely lost their efficacy even with the Delta variant," the FDA chief said.



"We should all get vaccinated with the vaccines that are available now. Because this will still protect us and will help us stop the spread even if (the Delta variant) comes," he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 20, 2021 - 12:26pm                           


                           

                              
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.



Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 20, 2021 - 12:26pm                              


                              
The Philippine government signs a supply agreement for 40 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. says.



“We are very happy to report that the government and the management of Pfizer have finally concluded our negotiations. Secretary Duque and I signed yesterday the supply agreement for the biggest and most decisive deal we had for 2021,” Galvez says.



The deliveries of the vaccines will begin "after eight weeks starting August" and the shipments will be delivered in bulk, according to the vaccine czar. —  Photo from NTF COVID-19

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 20, 2021 - 11:33am                              


                              
The Philippines breaches the 8 million mark in the number of anti-COVID-19 jabs administered, National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito G. Galvez, Jr says.



“There’s no letup in our vaccination campaign. All sectors of society are working together so that we can start to move on from this pandemic, bring back a greater sense to our lives, and further open up our economy,” Galvez says.



Data from the National Vaccination Operations Center show that as of June 18, a total of 8,050,711 jabs have been administered nationwide. Of this figure, 5,953,810 were given as the first dose, while 2,096,901 were administered as the second dose.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 17, 2021 - 5:29pm                              


                              
The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for private sector use arrives in the Philippines on Thursday.



At least 1.5 million does of Chinese-made Sinovac vaccines lands in Manila, 500,000 of which will be for the sole use by companies and private organizations for their inoculation efforts for employees and qualified personnel.



This is part of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry's tripartite agreement with IP Biotech, Inc. and the national government. — Photo release from FFCCCII

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 15, 2021 - 12:23pm                              


                              
Japan is donating AstraZeneca vaccines to the Philippines, Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko announces on his Twitter account.



"[W]e'll make sure to deliver them at the soonest possible time so no one gets left behind during this pandemic," he also says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:13pm                              


                              
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo says that as far as he knows all of the sitting justices of the Supreme Court have been vaccinated against COVID-19.



He says the court asked for justices to be classified as A4. Some of the justices are also already senior citizens.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
