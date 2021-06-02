Philippines sees 5,257 new COVID-19 infections
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 5,257 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,240,716.
Active cases: 52,132 or 4.2% of the total
Recoveries: 6,266, pushing total to 1,167,426
Deaths: 146, bringing total to 21,158
What's new today?
The Philippines has requested at least three million doses of the United States’ excess coronavirus vaccines.
The World Health Organization has approved the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use—the second Chinese jab to receive the WHO's green light.
Sen. Risa Hontveros on Tuesday called on the government to fulfill its promise of conducting an average of 90,000 COVID-19 tests daily, warning that virus hotspots are emerging in provinces outside Metro Manila.
Getting antibody tests after getting a COVID-19 vaccine is not advisable, medical experts said, as they typically do not paint a full picture of immunity against the coronavirus and may even cause unnecessary worry over the effectiveness of the shot.
Low pay, 24-hour shifts and severe shortages of staff and protective gear have left many doctors on the frontlines of India's brutal pandemic surge near breaking point and fearful for their lives.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio
