




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines sees 5,257 new COVID-19 infections
Young Marikina residents engage in outdoor activities at the city's River Park on Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021, as the government renews the general community quarantine status for the National Capital Region and four nearby provinces.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos

                     

                        

                           
Philippines sees 5,257 new COVID-19 infections

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 5,257 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,240,716.





What's new today?



    
	
  • 
	
    The Philippines has requested at least three million doses of the United States’ excess coronavirus vaccines. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The World Health Organization has approved the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use—the second Chinese jab to receive the WHO's green light.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Sen. Risa Hontveros on Tuesday called on the government to fulfill its promise of conducting an average of 90,000 COVID-19 tests daily, warning that virus hotspots are emerging in provinces outside Metro Manila.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Getting antibody tests after getting a COVID-19 vaccine is not advisable, medical experts said, as they typically do not paint a full picture of immunity against the coronavirus and may even cause unnecessary worry over the effectiveness of the shot.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Low pay, 24-hour shifts and severe shortages of staff and protective gear have left many doctors on the frontlines of India's brutal pandemic surge near breaking point and fearful for their lives.
    
	
    • 




— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines asks US for at least 3M doses from vaccine surplus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines asks US for at least 3M doses from vaccine surplus


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The US earlier pledged to ship some 80 million vaccine doses overseas by the end of June. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court junks cyberlibel charge vs Ressa after Keng sought case dismissal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court junks cyberlibel charge vs Ressa after Keng sought case dismissal


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has dismissed the cyberlibel charge against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa after businessman Wilfredo Keng, private...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pet cat Jon Snow White repatriated to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pet cat Jon Snow White repatriated to Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A domestic short-haired cat named Jon Snow White is the first pet to be repatriated to the Philippines due to the COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No.2 in parts of Luzon due to 'Dante'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No.2 in parts of Luzon due to 'Dante'


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said the storm is about to make landfall in the vicity of Romblon. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC allows plea bargain on ex-general's plunder case to proceed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC allows plea bargain on ex-general's plunder case to proceed


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A division of the Supreme Court has lifted the stop order on the Sandiganbayan proceedings on the plea bargaining agreement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 House approves bill declaring National Press Freedom Day on August 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House approves bill declaring National Press Freedom Day on August 30


                              

                                 7 minutes ago                              


                                                            
This came from the same 'House of the People' that voted to deny ABS-CBN Corp., the country's largest broadcast company,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Antibody testing after COVID-19 vaccination not recommeded
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Antibody testing after COVID-19 vaccination not recommeded


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“The DOH does not recommend antibody testing to confirm if you are protected against COVID-19 after vaccination,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House committee OKs bill on institutionalizing UP-DND accord
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House committee OKs bill on institutionalizing UP-DND accord


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Committee on Technical and Higher Education voted to send to the chamber a proposed bill that consolidates three other...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PGH to hold 1st phase of real-world study on COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGH to hold 1st phase of real-world study on COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Regina Berba, the head of infectious disease control at the University of the Philippines-PGH, said first phase of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte reluctance to share info on 'drug war' deaths a new roadblock, CHR says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte reluctance to share info on 'drug war' deaths a new roadblock, CHR says


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"At this point, we note that it is still uncertain if the case files of the around 7,000 cases in question, as well as other...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with