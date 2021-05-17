#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 TALLY
EXPLAINERS
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Cops reminded: Closely monitor reopening tourist sites, leisure areas
This October 2019 file photo shows the night view of Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila.
Intramuros Administration/Facebook

Cops reminded: Closely monitor reopening tourist sites, leisure areas

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police reminded its units Monday to keep watch of local tourist destinations for any mass gatherings that might take place. 

With the shift back into a "stricter" general community quarantine, a number of tourist and leisure sites are set to reopen.

In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that people have already started visiting outdoor tourist attractions allowed to operate at 30% capacity over the weekend.

“We are already expecting more people to leave because there have been adjustments in the allowed capacity rates of our business establishments and leisure areas. This is what we have prepared for and will closely monitor,” he said, reminding police units to be on the lookout for violations of minimum public health safety protocols and to coordinate closely with local government units in securing tourist attractions and leisure spots.

To recall, last week saw the closure of the Gubat sa Ciudad resort in Brgy. Bagumbong, Caloocan City after photos of the resort's operations despite the community quarantine went viral on social media. A barangay captain and a station commander have since been sacked from their positions due to the mass gathering.

Eleazar reminded the public that unless specifically accredited or authorized by the Department of Tourism, for permitted leisure activities, they will not be allowed to cross the NCR Plus bubble borders. 

“We ask our kababayan within the NCR Plus to restrict their travel within the Bubble. For those outside of the bubble, please do not try to force your way inside unless your purpose is essential travel,” he said in Filipino.

"If you can't avoid going out, remember to always wear your face masks and face shields and observe physical distancing," he also said, adding that more transmissible variants of the coronavirus have already been reported inside the country. 

He also reminded the management of businesses allowed to operate, including tourist spots and leisure areas, to strictly abide by the IATF guidelines on capacity rates and impose minimum health safety protocols on their patrons.

To date, the Philippines has recorded 1.15 million coronavirus infections, 54,235 of whom are still active cases. 

“Although we understand that our compatriots are eager to leave their homes, we just want to warn that we may take longer in this situation if we violate the IATF guidelines and do not comply with the minimum health safety protocols," the police chief said. 

COVID-19 GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
San Beda alumni to Duterte: Take back remarks on West Philippine Sea row
San Beda alumni to Duterte: Take back remarks on West Philippine Sea row
5 hours ago
San Beda University graduates were particularly concerned about Duterte's comments that Beijing is in possession of the country's...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 69% of Pfizer jabs went to Metro Manila
DOH: 69% of Pfizer jabs went to Metro Manila
6 hours ago
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 69% of the 193,050 jabs supplied by global vaccine sharing...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 9
play
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 9
By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Tune in to the LIVE audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17.
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker urges guidelines to protect delivery riders from unfair practices
Lawmaker urges guidelines to protect delivery riders from unfair practices
6 hours ago
"Delivery riders are responsible for so many transactions under community quarantine. But in exchange for delivering our orders,...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP and PDEA again craft guidelines for drug operations after standoff
PNP and PDEA again craft guidelines for drug operations after standoff
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"With the PDEA, we will focus on this now to avoid any repeats of lapses in coordination and communication,” Eleazar...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
IATF puts governors, mayors 2nd in line for COVID-19 vaccine priority
IATF puts governors, mayors 2nd in line for COVID-19 vaccine priority
2 hours ago
"They may not be doctors but they are equally frontliners because in all our strategies it is them who implement it," Palace...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP launches complaint referral and monitoring system
PNP launches complaint referral and monitoring system
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“Under this system, every complaint will be treated as urgent. Cops should keep in mind that time is of the essence...
Headlines
fbfb
Hospital utilization in Metro Manila in 'safe zone' &mdash; DOH
Hospital utilization in Metro Manila in 'safe zone' — DOH
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the healthcare utilization rate in the capital region decreased to 48%....
Headlines
fbfb
No new admissions, surgeries at PGH after fire
No new admissions, surgeries at PGH after fire
10 hours ago
PGH will not be able to accommodate new patients on Monday as patients have been transferred to the hospital’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Governors, mayors get vaccine priority
Governors, mayors get vaccine priority
By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Local chief executives or LCEs in the country will now be among the A1 priority list for vaccination.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with