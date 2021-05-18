#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 TALLY
EXPLAINERS
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
More college programs eyed soon for limited face-to-face classes
In this January 2020 photo, students are seen wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila
AFP/Ted Aljibe

More college programs eyed soon for limited face-to-face classes

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - May 18, 2021 - 4:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education on Tuesday bared that engineering and three other programs could be the next in its recommendation for limited in-person learning.

Face-to-face classes albeit limited for those in medical and health allied programs were given the go signal in February. The Duterte administration approved CHED's proposal as it said the training of health personnel should continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said the additional programs securing approval would still depend if it shows that physical classes were effective in the initial ones.

"The next batch most probably will be engineering, information technology, industrial technology and maritime," he said. "These are degree programs where you have a lot of hands on activities that cannot be delivered virtually."

De Vera was speaking at a press briefing during CHED's 1st National Higher Education Day. There, he added that he will make the new proposal to President Rodrigo Duterte if data proves that students are safe and there is no virus transmission in the schools.

CHED has since cleared 60 higher educational institutions to hold limited face-to-face classes, more than a half from the 24 schools in late March.

"What is happening today is that the deans of engineering schools are already talking among themselves," De Vera said, partly in Filipino. "They are preparing and helping the commission draft the guidelines."

The CHED chief cited too that the University of the Philippines' College of Medicine in Manila and the Our Lady of Fatima University in Valenzuela had no reported cases in its first months of resumption.

Teaching and non-teaching staff in colleges and universities were moved up in the government's vaccine priority list at A4. 

In the same briefing, De Vera said the coronavirus task force will soon discuss if it would adopt the policy in other countries of vaccinating students as well. 

The development, if pushed through, would add to the chances of allowing more students to return to schools, amid difficulties prevailing from distance learning since it began last year. 

COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION DISTANCE LEARNING HIGHER EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS PROSPERO DE VERA III
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines plans to start vaccinating frontline workers by end-May
Philippines plans to start vaccinating frontline workers by end-May
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte to expand the vaccine rollout to frontline workers and...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte plays down arbitral ruling, stresses 'best' ties with China
Duterte plays down arbitral ruling, stresses 'best' ties with China
By Jonathan de Santos | 10 hours ago
Duterte said he will not waste the warm ties with Beijing, saying also that China now allows Filipino fishermen near Panatag...
Headlines
fbfb
Red Cross to offer Moderna jabs for P3,500
Red Cross to offer Moderna jabs for P3,500
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross will make Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines available for P3,500 for two doses for those who can...
Headlines
fbfb
Red Cross says it's charging for cost of Moderna jabs, not selling vaccines
Red Cross says it's charging for cost of Moderna jabs, not selling vaccines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In a statement Monday evening, PRC Governor Ma. Carissa Coscolluela said the humanitarian is “not in the business of...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Pandemic response to boost admin bets&rsquo;
‘Pandemic response to boost admin bets’
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Achieving a “better Christmas” would pose a problem for opposition candidates in the 2022 elections because of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte bars officials from talking about West Philippine Sea dispute
Duterte bars officials from talking about West Philippine Sea dispute
By Alexis Romero | 6 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has barred officials from talking about the West Philippine Sea row in public and has vowed to ignore...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte's West Philippine Sea remarks can be taken as 'surrendering' to China &mdash; Del Rosario
Duterte's West Philippine Sea remarks can be taken as 'surrendering' to China — Del Rosario
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 minutes ago
"China is not in full possession of the West Philippine Sea. If the Philippines takes that attitude, it can be construed by...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says VFA up for renegotiation
Duterte says VFA up for renegotiation
By Alexis Romero | 18 minutes ago
The Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and the US is up for renegotiation, President Rodrigo Duterte said,...
Headlines
fbfb
Manila police to look into raps vs audience at viral street boxing in Tondo
Manila police to look into raps vs audience at viral street boxing in Tondo
By Franco Luna | 21 minutes ago
“What happened in Tondo is disappointing. It's the barangay officials who should be setting a good example, yet...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Get back to work&rsquo;: Palace chided for linking vaccination program to 2022 polls
‘Get back to work’: Palace chided for linking vaccination program to 2022 polls
25 minutes ago
“The vaccine is meant to save lives, not buy votes," a lawmaker reminded the Palace on Tuesday. 
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with