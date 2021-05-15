DFA repatriates another 155 Filipinos from China

MANILA, Philippines — Another 155 Filipinos who were previously stranded in China returned home on Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

"The repatriates arrived from Nanjing via Philippine Airlines flight PR8430 at 10:30 p.m. at NAIA and were immediately briefed on the COVID-19 quarantine protocols for those arriving to the country," DFA said in a press release.

"Most of the recent arrivals were assisted with their overstaying fees in the country by the Philippine Embassy in Beijing and the various Philippine Consulates General in Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Xiamen."

It added that the flight was also carrying the cremated remains of overseas Filipinos who passed away.

Friday's repatriation marks the sixth flight chartered by the department for Filipinos stranded in China, with four coming from the mainland and the remaining two from Macau.

As of May 13, the DFA said it has brought home a total of 400,958 Filipinos since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020. Repatriations can also be coursed through the Department of Labor and Employment.