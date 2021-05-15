#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 TALLY
EXPLAINERS
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DFA repatriates another 155 Filipinos from China
The Department of Foreign Affairs on May 14, 2021, brings home 155 Filipinos who were previously stranded in China.
Department of Foreign Affairs/Released

DFA repatriates another 155 Filipinos from China

(Philstar.com) - May 15, 2021 - 4:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Another 155 Filipinos who were previously stranded in China returned home on Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said. 

"The repatriates arrived from Nanjing via Philippine Airlines flight PR8430 at 10:30 p.m. at NAIA and were immediately briefed on the COVID-19 quarantine protocols for those arriving to the country," DFA said in a press release. 

"Most of the recent arrivals were assisted with their overstaying fees in the country by the Philippine Embassy in Beijing and the various Philippine Consulates General in Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Xiamen." 

It added that the flight was also carrying the cremated remains of overseas Filipinos who passed away. 

Friday's repatriation marks the sixth flight chartered by the department for Filipinos stranded in China, with four coming from the mainland and the remaining two from Macau. 

As of May 13, the DFA said it has brought home a total of 400,958 Filipinos since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020. Repatriations can also be coursed through the Department of Labor and Employment.  

CHINA COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS DFA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov&rsquo;t aiming for herd immunity in Metro Manila by November 27 &mdash; Galvez
Gov’t aiming for herd immunity in Metro Manila by November 27 — Galvez
6 hours ago
Asked about the government's original target to vaccinate 70 million people by year-end, Galvez said the government is now...
Headlines
fbfb
Esperon insists no further evidence needed for designation of Sison, 18 others
Esperon insists no further evidence needed for designation of Sison, 18 others
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. insisted that no further evidence is needed for the designation of Communist...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to sign term sheet for 40M Pfizer vaccines on Friday
Philippines to sign term sheet for 40M Pfizer vaccines on Friday
1 day ago
The Philippines on Friday will sign a term sheet with Pfizer for the procurement of 40 million doses of the coronavirus shot...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run
Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run
By Xave Gregorio | 3 days ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s spokesperson refuted Wednesday former Sen. Antonio Trillanes’ claim that she...
Headlines
fbfb
Carpio creates online petition urging Duterte to retract West Philippine Sea statements
Carpio creates online petition urging Duterte to retract West Philippine Sea statements
1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte should retract his unconstitutional statements on the West Philippine Sea, retired Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippines detects 10 more cases of coronavirus variant first detected in India
Philippines detects 10 more cases of coronavirus variant first detected in India
37 minutes ago
Philippine health authorities announced Saturday that they detected 10 more cases of the more infectious coronavirus variant...
Headlines
fbfb
First batch of signatures for ABS-CBN's franchise renewal submitted to COMELEC
First batch of signatures for ABS-CBN's franchise renewal submitted to COMELEC
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Volunteers have submitted to the Commission on Elections the first batch of signatures for a people’s initiative to...
Headlines
fbfb
NCR Plus reopens further despite high coronavirus positivity rate
NCR Plus reopens further despite high coronavirus positivity rate
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Metro Manila, along with Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan, further reopened Saturday despite the positivity rate in the capital region...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines top 19,000
COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines top 19,000
2 hours ago
Health authorities on Saturday recorded 6,739 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,13...
Headlines
fbfb
OCTA sees 30% cut in average new COVID-19 cases daily in Metro Manila
OCTA sees 30% cut in average new COVID-19 cases daily in Metro Manila
3 hours ago
The average new COVID-19 cases per day in Metro Manila has decreased by 30% to just 1,644 new infections over the past week,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with