Mayors told: Connect local businesses to community pantry organizers
Residents wanting to pick up some vegetables and other goods at the Maginhawa community pantry queue along the sidewalk of Maginhawa Sreet in Quezon City before dawn on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Mayors told: Connect local businesses to community pantry organizers

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government urged local chief executives to link up local businesses with the organizers of community pantries sprouting around the country over the past week.

Speaking at a televised briefing late Wednesday night, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said this would help support businesses and pantries that need suppliers. 

"The LGUs can give links to our organizers who might need suppliers for instance, and we have local producers for that," he said in Filipino. 

“There is a need for coordination because the LGU has a big role to play. First, the LGU must determine where the community pantry must be set up. The venue should be at the area where it is needed the most,” he stressed.

The DILG has already suggested that pantries turn over their resources and allow barangays to handle the distribution of goods, while local government units have also urged community pantries to coordinate with their barangays first before setting up pantries.

RELATED: Plot twist: From community pantries to police-run 'Barangayanihan'

However, local chief executives themselves have said that no permits are needed to set up the communal supply lines. 

“There must be a system on how aid from community pantries can reach those who cannot leave their houses such as senior citizens and persons with comorbidities,” Año said at the briefing.

"What we want is these are localized. People from other places should not flock to these pantries so if necessary, there must be roving pantries."

Government suggestions for the operations and maintenance of the privately-run community pantries hold similarities to a joint memorandum circular by the DILG and the Department of Social Welfare and Development outlining guidelines for the administration's rollout of cash and material aid or ayuda. 

"The LGU shall determine the most efficient and effective way of release of assistance," JMC No. 1 series of 2021 reads. "The LGU shall take full responsibility in the proper disposition/disbursement of funds." 

READ: Harassment of community pantries leads to clamped operations

Accounts of pantry organizers being harassed and profiled by authorities continue to proliferate on social media despite government claims to support these pantries. 

At the onset of the phenomenon, organizers were subject to much scrutiny by police forces, who reportedly questioned them on their organizational affiliations and even relationship status, among other personal details. 

