Sara Duterte tops Pulse Asia poll on possible presidential bets with 27%

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-seven percent of respondents in a Pulse Asia pre-election survey prefer Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte over other potential presidential candidates, the top place in the poll.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, meanwhile, was the most preferred potential candidate for vice president with 16% of respondents picking him. Pulse Asia released the results on Thursday, a little more than a year before the May 2022 elections.

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,400 adults and has a ± 2% error margin at the 95% confidence level.

Duterte was followed followed by former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. (13%), Sen. Grace Poe and Mayor Moreno (12% each), Sen. Manny Pacquiao (11%) and Vice President Leni Robredo (7%).

Mayor Duterte has said she has no plans to run for president.

Mayor Duterte had the most supporters in Mindanao (60%) and in the Visayas (21%) while 24% of repondents in Metro Manila picked Moreno. Marcos' highest score was in in Balance Luzon, where 19% of respondents preferred him over other potential bets.

Potential VP candidates

Among the potential candidates for vice president, Pacquaio and Duterte trailed Moreno with 15% each, followed by Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Marcos with 11% each.

The Manila mayor got the most respondents (24%) in Metro Manila and in Balance Luzon (16%) while Pacquiao was picked by the most respondents (25%) in Mindanao. Duterte, with 16%, was picked most by respondents in the Visayas.

Potential bets for senator

Pulse Asia also released the rankings of potential candidates for senator in the 2022 elections.

Pacquiao (1st)

Moreno (2nd)

Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo (3-7),

Mayor Sara Duterte (3rd-7th),

Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero (3rd-7th)

Rep. Loren Legarda (3-7)

Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (3rd-8th)

Bongbong Marcos (7th-10th)

Sen. Panfilo Lacson (8th-11th)

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri (8th-11th)

Game show host Willie Revillame (9th-11th)

Jinggoy Estrada (12th-15th)

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian (12th-16th)

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay (12th-17th)

Sen. Francis Pangilinan (12th-17th)

Pulse Asia said its processes in doing the survey are not influenced by any religious, political, economic or partisan groups "in keeping with our academic nature."