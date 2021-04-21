#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Palace tells senators to give EO on lower pork tariffs a chance
A display of pork meat for sale at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

Palace tells senators to give EO on lower pork tariffs a chance

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 5:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged senators to give the executive order (EO) that lowered the tariffs on pork imports a chance and has expressed willingness to revisit the policy in two months to determine if its desired outcomes are attained.

Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque reiterated that EO No. 128, which some senators claim would "kill" the local hog industry, aims to stabilize pork prices and ensure enough supply of swine meat.

"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is asking the esteemed members of the Senate to give Executive Order No. 128 a chance and consider its intended effects, which include addressing the shortage in swine meat, stabilizing the price of pork meat, and minimizing inflation rate," Roque said in a statement.

"Let us revisit the EO in two months to assess whether the aforesaid intended effects have been realized/met," he added.

Roque said Malacañang is one with the Senate in "ensuring the recovery of the local swine industry and the attainment of sufficient domestic pork production."

The reduced pork tariffs were intended to address the pork supply shortage caused by the African Swine Fever and the rising prices of swine meat in the market.

Under the order, the tariff rate for in-quota imports of fresh, chilled, or frozen carcasses and half-carcasses, hams, shoulders and cuts, and other products will be 5% for the first three months upon effectivity of the order, 10% for the 4th to 12th month, and 30% after the 12th month. The tariff rates for out-quota pork imports will be 15% for the first three months, 20% for the 4th to 12th month, and 40% after the 12th month.

Some lawmakers have warned that the tariff cuts would be disadvantageous to the local hog industry because it would flood the market with imported pork. Critics of the measure also pointed out that the adjusted tariff rates would result in foregone state revenues of P3.6 billion at a time when the government needs money for pandemic response.

Some senators and House members have filed resolutions seeking to revoke the EO but economic managers have insisted the lower pork tariffs are necessary to ensure that the prices of food would remain affordable.

The agriculture department has also clarified that the imports would only fill in the supply gap for this year. The agency sees the demand for pork to reach 1.6 million metric tons this year, higher than the expected supply of about 1.2 million metric tons.

Last Tuesday, Duterte stood by his decision to approve the lower tariffs, noting that he can easily withdraw the EO if pork prices go down.

PORK TARIFF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Two months after the historic voting, the SC on Monday released the full copy of the ruling on Marcos’ poll protest...
Headlines
fbfb
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Agencies of the US government are advising against travel to the Philippines, citing a "very high" level of COVID-19 in the...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG's Di&ntilde;o claims, for the second time, that he was 'misquoted' by media
DILG's Diño claims, for the second time, that he was 'misquoted' by media
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"Actually, we were just misquoted. There is no need to get a permit or clearance. My suggestion was just to coordinate with...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines eyes buying Moderna's coronavirus booster shot
Philippines eyes buying Moderna's coronavirus booster shot
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
The Philippines is eyeing to buy Moderna’s coronavirus booster shot, which is still in early stage trials.
Headlines
fbfb
Public asked not to medicate before vaccination
Public asked not to medicate before vaccination
By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
The National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee yesterday asked the public not to take paracetamol and anti-allergy...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
FDA to take action vs illegal trading, distribution of ivermectin &mdash; Palace
FDA to take action vs illegal trading, distribution of ivermectin — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang has ordered the Food and Drug Administration to take charge in identifying actions against illegal trading...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace tells senators to give EO on lower pork tariffs a chance
Palace tells senators to give EO on lower pork tariffs a chance
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged senators to give the executive order that lowered the tariffs on pork imports a chance...
Headlines
fbfb
'Seedlings for free': DENR-NCR to set up 'Community Pan-Tree'
'Seedlings for free': DENR-NCR to set up 'Community Pan-Tree'
1 hour ago
“Magtanim ayon sa kakayahan. Umani ayon sa pangangailangan,” Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT on US travel advisory on Philippines: Safety cannot be compromised
DOT on US travel advisory on Philippines: Safety cannot be compromised
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Wednesday acknowledged the advisory issued by United States government agencies against travel...
Headlines
fbfb
4 dead, 7 survivors found from cargo vessel incident in Surigao del Norte
4 dead, 7 survivors found from cargo vessel incident in Surigao del Norte
3 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Wednesday said the remains of four crew members and seven survivors of a cargo vessel in Surigao...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with