10,098 new COVID-19 cases as 'NCR Plus' marks first week of MECQ
Senior citizens with comorbidity and frontliners line up at Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City during the continuation of inoculation of Sinovac vaccine on April, 14, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

10,098 new COVID-19 cases as 'NCR Plus' marks first week of MECQ

(Philstar.com) - April 18, 2021 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday logged 10,098 fresh COVID-19 cases, a week after the 'NCR Plus' bubble shifted to a less stricter quarantine status.

Today's development pushed the overall count to 936,133. Active cases also went down by 62,621.

  • Active cases: 141,089 or 15.1% of the total

  • Recoveries: 72,607, bringing the number to 779,084

  • Deaths: 150, or now 15,960 in total

What's new today?

  • Last week, or from April 12 to 17, the country reported 71,425 additional COVID-19 cases. The significant increases could see OCTA Research's projection of a million total infections by end-April earlier than expected.

  • More cases from COVID-19 variants were detected: that's 266 new from the B.1.1.7 (United Kingdom), 351 from the B.1.351 (South Africa) and 25 from P.3 (Philippines). Metro Manila accounted for 354 new infections, the highest in nine regions.

  • Vice President Leni Robredo likened the Duterte administration's pandemic response to a "broken record," adding officials' statements seem far from the situation on the ground.

  • St. Luke's Medical Center said it reached full capacity anew for COVID-19 patients in its Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City hospitals.

