10,098 new COVID-19 cases as 'NCR Plus' marks first week of MECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday logged 10,098 fresh COVID-19 cases, a week after the 'NCR Plus' bubble shifted to a less stricter quarantine status.

Today's development pushed the overall count to 936,133. Active cases also went down by 62,621.

Active cases: 141,089 or 15.1% of the total



Recoveries: 72,607, bringing the number to 779,084



Deaths: 150, or now 15,960 in total

What's new today?