Senior citizens with comorbidity and frontliners line up at Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City during the continuation of inoculation of Sinovac vaccine on April, 14, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
10,098 new COVID-19 cases as 'NCR Plus' marks first week of MECQ
(Philstar.com) - April 18, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday logged 10,098 fresh COVID-19 cases, a week after the 'NCR Plus' bubble shifted to a less stricter quarantine status.
Today's development pushed the overall count to 936,133. Active cases also went down by 62,621.
- Active cases: 141,089 or 15.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 72,607, bringing the number to 779,084
- Deaths: 150, or now 15,960 in total
What's new today?
- Last week, or from April 12 to 17, the country reported 71,425 additional COVID-19 cases. The significant increases could see OCTA Research's projection of a million total infections by end-April earlier than expected.
- More cases from COVID-19 variants were detected: that's 266 new from the B.1.1.7 (United Kingdom), 351 from the B.1.351 (South Africa) and 25 from P.3 (Philippines). Metro Manila accounted for 354 new infections, the highest in nine regions.
- Vice President Leni Robredo likened the Duterte administration's pandemic response to a "broken record," adding officials' statements seem far from the situation on the ground.
- St. Luke's Medical Center said it reached full capacity anew for COVID-19 patients in its Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City hospitals.
