#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Check pandemic response reports vs actual situation, Robredo urges gov't
Vice President Leni Robredo leads the graduation ceremony of the five-day basic motorcycle preventative maintenance training in Kamuning, Quezon City on February 3, 2021.
Release/Office of the Vice President

Check pandemic response reports vs actual situation, Robredo urges gov't

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 18, 2021 - 1:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo urged the Duterte administration to take on a more hands-on approach in its pandemic response a day after the health department tallied yet another record-high in active cases of the pathogen. 

Speaking on her weekly radio show, the vice president criticized what she said was a perceived disconnect between government statements on its pandemic response and the actual situation on the ground. 

"It's hard if you just rely on reports because they obviously put the good news first. But it's different if you're actually part of the day-to-day operations. It shows if they're not hands-on," Robredo said in mixed Filipino and English. 

"Perhaps they don't realize that the realities on the ground are different. If only the government was more aware of the situation on the ground so they can respond better."

This comes after Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque claimed that anyone who needed help could easily receive medical attention in the country — a claim Robredo pointed out. 

Hybrid registration?

To recall, Roque made the claim as he dodged questions over his quick access to a room at the Philippine General Hospital, calling questions from reporters "un-Christian." 

"It might be that reports [government] gets are also not accurate. If anyone's saying there aren't too many problems, they might not be aware about the everyday struggles of our patients and doctors and healthcare workers. It's really pitiful," Robredo said. 

For instance, the vice president said, local governments could look into house-to-house registration for COVID-19 vaccination, as many Filipinos do not have adequate access to the internet amid the quarantine. 

"Many LGUs do their registration online, but the problem with that is many of our people aren't able to do that," she said. "They can do hybrid registration...right now, many are still scared of getting vaccinated."

RELATED: Asked about quick access to hospital care, Roque incorrectly claims all can get medical assistance

Robredo added that the Department of Health should have a list of names for vaccine beneficiaries rather than just a general list of priority sectors. 

"If they don't have a list of names, the prioritization won't be followed. It's already a practice for people to get vaccines from connections or to cut in the line. It would be better if our system was foolproof," she said. 

Over the year-long quarantine in the country, the vice president has pointed out on more than one occasion that administration officials seem averse to any kind of criticism and tend to respond to these defensively. 

No acknowledgment of mistakes made

Robredo on her radio show also scorned the Duterte administration for what she said was its repetitive response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We sound like a broken record...the first step should be accepting that we made mistakes. That's why this is happening, that's why it's been so long, because there's no acknowledgment," Robredo, who remains on home quarantine after exposure to a COVID-19 case, also said. 

"They should have dramatically increased testing when we went on lockdown. But again, it shouldn't just be testing. For example, the addition of beds in hospitals was done, but it wasn't that fast or plenty," she also said. 

Health officials recorded 11,101 additional COVID-19 infections Saturday afternoon, bringing the national caseload to 926,052.

The 203,710 active cases also set a record high for the second day in a row in the Philippines, which has been on lockdown for 397 days—the longest quarantine in the world.

PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Typhoon Bising
LIVE updates: Typhoon Bising
By PhilstarLIVE | 2 days ago
Follow this page for updates on tropical cyclone Bising.
Headlines
fbfb
With 203,710 active COVID-19 cases, Philippines sees record high for 2nd day in a row
With 203,710 active COVID-19 cases, Philippines sees record high for 2nd day in a row
22 hours ago
The Philippines on Saturday recorded 11,101 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 926,05...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA chief lauds PCG&rsquo;s &lsquo;serious patrolling&rsquo; in West Philippine Sea
DFA chief lauds PCG’s ‘serious patrolling’ in West Philippine Sea
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. yesterday welcomed the “serious patrolling” being carried out by...
Headlines
fbfb
Experts: No need to take BP, heart rate in vaccination screening
Experts: No need to take BP, heart rate in vaccination screening
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Heart Association and Philippine Society of Hypertension have reminded vaccinators that vital signs need not...
Headlines
fbfb
PGH doctor: Roque's swift hospitalization &lsquo;disappointing&rsquo; amid bed shortage
PGH doctor: Roque's swift hospitalization ‘disappointing’ amid bed shortage
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 days ago
"The sad part really is, well looking back now, it doesn't look like he was in really dire need of hospitalization at the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOLE eyes virtual job fairs
DOLE eyes virtual job fairs
14 hours ago
With mass gatherings still banned due to the pandemic, the Department of Labor and Employment is looking at holding online...
Headlines
fbfb
Troops kill Egyptian bomber, 2 Abu Sayyaf in Sulu clash
Troops kill Egyptian bomber, 2 Abu Sayyaf in Sulu clash
By Roel Pareño | 14 hours ago
An Islamic State militant from Egypt and two Abu Sayyaf bomb makers were killed in an assault launched by elite Army forces...
Headlines
fbfb
Frontliners hailed at PeopleAsia awards
Frontliners hailed at PeopleAsia awards
By Alex Vergara | 14 hours ago
Frontliners took center stage at PeopleAsia’s recent “People of the Year” 2021 virtual awards night, which...
Headlines
fbfb
MMDA: Strict health measures led to COVID-19 dip
MMDA: Strict health measures led to COVID-19 dip
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
On the same day that the country recorded more than 200,000 active COVID-19 cases, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
Signal No. 2 up in 4 areas as &lsquo;Bising&rsquo; speeds up and gains strength
Signal No. 2 up in 4 areas as ‘Bising’ speeds up and gains strength
20 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 2 over four areas Saturday afternoon as Typhoon “Bising” (international...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with