Palace: A4 vaccine priority list not yet final, sectors may still be added

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 vaccination priority list issued by the National Economic and Development Authority is not yet final, Malacañang said Tuesday, following concerns over the exclusion of some sectors from the group of economic frontliners.

NEDA Undersecretary Rose Edillon, who announcec the list on Monday, said that it had already been approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease.

But presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Tuesday that the list has not been approved by the IATF, the government's pandemic policy-making body.

"The one released by NEDA is not yet final because it has not been approved by the IATF so we can still add (sectors) that we want to add (to the list of priorities)," Roque said at a press briefing.

The Palace spokesman made the remark after he was asked why workers of manufacturers of basic non-food products like laundry detergents, toothpaste, and bath soaps were not included in the A4 or frontline personnel in essential sectors.

Roque said he and Sen. Christopher Go are also seeking the inclusion of media workers in the priority list.

"So let's wait for the next meeting of the IATF," he said.

Thirteen sectors were classified as economic frontliners in the list issued by NEDA: