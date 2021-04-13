#VACCINEWATCHPH
Erap now negative for COVID-19, may soon be transferred to regular room â€” Jinggoy
In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo, then Manila mayor Erap Estrada files his certificate of candidacy for reelection at the Comelec office in Aroceros, Manila.
The STAR/Ernie Peñaredondo

Erap now negative for COVID-19, may soon be transferred to regular room — Jinggoy

(Philstar.com) - April 13, 2021 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Joseph Estrada has now tested negative for the coronavirus disease and may soon be transferred to a regular room, his son former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said.

In a medical bulletin he shared on his Facebook, Jinggoy said the condition of his father continues to improve.

“His repeat RT-PCR (swab test is now NEGATIVE! He is still on high flow oxygen support but at a much reduced rate,” he added.

The former president, who was rushed to the hospital on March 28 after contracting COVID-19, has also been allowed to resume a soft diet, Jinggoy also said.

“Mentally, he is oriented, conversing normally and appears to be in good spirits,” he added.

He continued: “Again, we thank everyone for their continuous support and love and ask that you continue to pray for him and others who are afflicted with this awful and dreaded disease.”

Last Friday, Estrada was removed from ventilator support. His son also said then that the former president “seems to be responding well to treatment as his condition has steadily improved.” — Kristine Joy Patag

