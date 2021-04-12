#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Palace: No photos needed to prove Duterte is working
Image shared by Sen. Bong Go shows President Duterte playing golf at the Malacañang grounds yesterday.
Image shared by Sen. Bong Go

Palace: No photos needed to prove Duterte is working

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2021 - 6:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — There is no need for President Rodrigo Duterte to make an appearance to prove that he is working, Malacañang said Monday, as critics questioned and speculated about his whereabouts after he skipped public engagements last week.

Duterte's public address was canceled last week, triggering fresh speculations about his health but officials insist that he remains healthy and never left his residence in Malacañang.

The 76-year-old president's last public address was on March 29.

To dispel rumors that Duterte is sick, Sen. Christopher Go, the president's former top aide, has released photos and videos of the Duterte jogging, riding a three-wheeled motorcycle, and playing golf.

Critics, however, claimed that while there are videos and photos that serve as "proof of life," officials were not able to release Duterte's "proof of work."

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said it has never been the style of Duterte to show the public that he is performing his duties.

"I cannot understand the need (to show that he is working) because the president made all the decisions he needs to make, particularly on the quarantine classifications. He continuously supervised the acquisition of vaccines to ensure that the roll-out of the vaccines can be done at the soonest time possible," Roque said at a press briefing.

"Your assumption is an appearance is needed to prove that the president is working. That is not the style of our president. He does not need to brag before the public that he is working," he added.

He said people know that the president is working even when Duterte is not in the public eye.

Roque said there is no need to release Duterte's medical bulletin because he is not sick. The Palace spokesman also pointed out that he usually makes the announcements on the updated quarantine classifications, not the president.

"Since last year, when I returned (as spokesman), I have been making that announcement except when the start of the month coincides with the (President's) talk to the people on a Monday. In which case, the announcement coincides with the talk to the people," Roque said.

"The president does not need to show that he is rendering service and an overwhelming majority of our people know that 24/7, the President thinks of the nation," he added.

A recorded message of Duterte is scheduled to be aired on Monday night.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Asked about quick access to hospital care, Roque incorrectly claims all can get medical assistance
play
Asked about quick access to hospital care, Roque incorrectly claims all can get medical assistance
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"That is an un-Christian question," Roque told reporters when asked about getting a hospital bed when people have been lining...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Why 'NCR Plus' is shifting to Modified ECQ and what that means
Why 'NCR Plus' is shifting to Modified ECQ and what that means
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will be under a more relaxed quarantine status...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Who are in the A4 priority group for COVID-19 vaccination?
LIST: Who are in the A4 priority group for COVID-19 vaccination?
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Sectors part of the A4 priority group will be next in line for inoculation after health workers (A1), senior citizens (A2)...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines, US to hold joint war games as tensions grow in South China Sea
Philippines, US to hold joint war games as tensions grow in South China Sea
12 hours ago
This year's event will be on a smaller scale than in previous years due to the health crisis, Philippine military chief Lieutenant...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH warns against home use of rapid antigen kits
DOH warns against home use of rapid antigen kits
1 hour ago
The Department of Health has warned the public against using COVID-19 rapid antigen tests that can be bought online and urged...
Headlines
fbfb
Is deploying cops really a 'tried and tested' pandemic response?
Is deploying cops really a 'tried and tested' pandemic response?
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
As things unfolded a year ago, abuse at the hands of power-tripping enforcers has been documented again, prompting changes...
Headlines
fbfb
'Additional disruptions' from nationwide break could see more students left behind &mdash; Gatchalian
'Additional disruptions' from nationwide break could see more students left behind — Gatchalian
2 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said many could be left behind because of the "additional disruptions" that a country-wide break could...
Headlines
fbfb
Raps filed vs barangay watchmen over beating, death of curfew violator
Raps filed vs barangay watchmen over beating, death of curfew violator
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Witnesses said they chased the alleged violator but then kicked him on the ground after curfew hours. But another version...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 11,378 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 157,378
Philippines logs 11,378 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 157,378
3 hours ago
The Philippines on Monday reported 11,378 new coronavirus cases, pushing its total to 876,225.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with