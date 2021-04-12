#VACCINEWATCHPH
382 more COVID-19 variant cases detected
Residents affected by the renewed enhanced community quarantine wait for their turn as they claim their cash assistance from the government inside the Old Balara Elementary school in Quezon City on Thursday midnight, April 8, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, file

382 more COVID-19 variant cases detected

Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - April 12, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported Saturday night the detection of additional cases of COVID variants among recently sequenced samples.

DOH said 170 B117 (UK variant) cases, 192 B.1.351 (South African) variant cases, one P.1 (first detected in Brazil) variant case and 19 P.3 (first detected in the Philippines) variant cases were found from the two batches of 25 samples sequenced on March 28 and 1,336 samples sequenced between March 28 to April 8.

The additional cases brought to 392 the total number of UK variant cases detected nationwide, and the South African variant to 344 cases.

The total number of P.3 variant cases has reached 123, and P.1 to two. The P.3 is not considered a variant of concern at this time.

Of the additional 170 UK variant cases, DOH said eight cases are returning overseas Filipinos (ROF) while 119 are local cases, with 43 currently being verified if they are local or ROF cases.

Based on the case line list, two patients infected with the UK variant have died, while 168 cases have recovered.

DOH said that of the additional 192 South African variant cases, one case is a ROF while 143 are local cases, and 48 are currently being verified if they are local or ROF cases.

Two cases of the South African variant are still active while three have died, and 187 cases have recovered.

A returning OFW from Brazil with a current address in Soccsksargen was identified as one active case of the P.1 variant

Of the 19 additional P.3 variant cases, DOH said two are ROFs, 10 are local cases and seven are being verified if they are local or ROF cases. All cases have recovered.

Amid the growing number of variant cases being detected, the DOH stressed the need for strict and consistent adherence to the minimum public health standards and increased support for the National Vaccination Program to significantly mitigate transmission of COVID-19.

Cases jump to 864,868

Confirmed COVID cases nationwide jumped to 864,868, as the DOH logged an additional 11,681 cases yesterday.

DOH said 146,519 or 16.9 percent of the total cases are active, while 703,404 or 81.3 percent have recovered.

The number of those who recovered from the illness included a high of 55,204 newly reported recoveries.

An additional 201 fatalities brought to 14,945 the total number of COVID-related deaths. The number accounts for 1.73 percent of total cases.

Metro Manila topped the regions with a high number of new and active cases, followed by Calabarzon and Central Luzon.

Over 10 million individuals have been tested with a 9.25 percent positivity rate.

Among those who tested positive were 16,408 health care workers and 16,177 ROFs as of April 9.

Speaking at the Laging Handa public briefing last Saturday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire advised COVID patients with mild symptoms to consult telemedicine hotlines to ensure they are getting proper intervention.

Vergeire explained that the treatment of COVID patients varies from one individual to another.

She further stressed the need for those experiencing difficulty in breathing to call their local government so that their being brought to hospital can be facilitated.

Local governments are the leading responders to the pandemic and any barangay official who will refuse to provide assistance, Vergeire said, will face possible sanction from the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

