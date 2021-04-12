#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Richer nations received 87% of vaccines â€“ WHO
The WHO reported that rich countries have received more than 87 percent and low-income countries just 0.2 percent of the vaccines.
Boy Santos, file

Richer nations received 87% of vaccines – WHO

Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - April 12, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Although more than 700 million vaccine doses have been administered globally, the vast majority of COVID-19 vaccines administered has gone to wealthy nations, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO reported that rich countries have received more than 87 percent and low-income countries just 0.2 percent of the vaccines.

“There remains a shocking imbalance in the global distribution of vaccines,” WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said over the weekend.

“On average in high-income countries, almost one in four people has received a vaccine. In low-income countries, it’s one in more than 500. Let me repeat that: one in four versus one in 500,” Tedros added.

COVAX, the global solidarity initiative, has also experienced a shortage of vaccines. While the mechanism has distributed some 38 million doses, it was expected to deliver nearly 100 million by the end of March.

“The problem is not getting vaccines out of COVAX; the problem is getting them in,” Tedros said.

“We understand that some countries and companies plan to do their own bilateral vaccine donations, bypassing COVAX for their own political or commercial reasons. These bilateral arrangements run the risk of fanning the flames of vaccine inequity,” he added.

COVAX partners – including Gavi, the vaccine alliance – are working on several options to scale up production to meet the goal of delivering two billion doses by the end of the year.

Gavi chief executive officer Seth Berkley highlighted the need for continued solidarity.

“What we are now beginning to see are supply constraints, not just of vaccines, but also of the goods that go into making vaccines,” Berkley said.

He added that COVAX is in discussions with several high-income countries to get them to share surplus vaccine doses.

COVAX is also developing cost-sharing mechanisms so that low-income countries can buy additional doses through the facility, funded by multilateral development banks.

Financing is also needed as demand for vaccines has risen with the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, according to Berkley.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said despite all that had been achieved in just a month and a half, “this is no time to celebrate; it is time to accelerate.”

“With variants emerging all over the world, we need to speed up global rollout,” UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore said.

“To do this, we need governments, along with other partners, to take necessary steps to increase supply, including by simplifying barriers to intellectual property rights, eliminating direct and indirect measures that restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines and donating excess vaccine doses as quickly as possible,” Fore added.

The Philippines is among 102 COVAX Facility participants that have received a combined total of 38,392,540 doses of COVAX-delivered vaccines.

COVID-19 VACCINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why 'NCR Plus' is shifting to Modified ECQ and what that means
Why 'NCR Plus' is shifting to Modified ECQ and what that means
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will be under a more relaxed quarantine status...
Headlines
fbfb
Gains from ECQ 'wasted again' with no concrete changes done &mdash; HPAAC
Gains from ECQ 'wasted again' with no concrete changes done — HPAAC
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
"The government still has no clear plans and efforts to fix the root causes," HPAAC said in a statement.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH logs 11,681 new COVID-19 cases as 'NCR Plus' shifts to MECQ
DOH logs 11,681 new COVID-19 cases as 'NCR Plus' shifts to MECQ
9 hours ago
Health authorities on Sunday reported 11,681 new coronavirus cases, two weeks after the Enhanced Community Quarantine in 'NCR...
Headlines
fbfb
'NCR Plus' under Modified ECQ until April 30
play
'NCR Plus' under Modified ECQ until April 30
10 hours ago
Metro Manila and nearby areas will revert to a more relaxed Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine after spending two weeks...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP says no changes in enforcement under MECQ
PNP says no changes in enforcement under MECQ
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"Nothing is going to change in our checkpoints. The usual ECQ and MECQ violations are not wearing faceshields/masks,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
382 more COVID-19 variant cases detected
382 more COVID-19 variant cases detected
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health reported Saturday night the detection of additional cases of COVID variants among recently sequenced...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines gets 2nd batch of Sinovac vaccines
Philippines gets 2nd batch of Sinovac vaccines
By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and testing czar Vince Dizon yesterday welcomed the arrival of another 500,000 doses of Sinovac...
Headlines
fbfb
National ID system pre-registers 28 million Pinoys
National ID system pre-registers 28 million Pinoys
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Some 28 million Filipinos have pre-registered for the Philippine Identification System as the government expands its operations...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to Myanmar: Adhere to ASEAN Human Rights Declaration
Philippines to Myanmar: Adhere to ASEAN Human Rights Declaration
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has called on Myanmar to adhere to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Human Rights Declaration amid...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Healthy Duterte to lead country to recovery&rsquo;
‘Healthy Duterte to lead country to recovery’
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte remains in good health and is “determined to lead the country towards recovery” from the pandemic,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with