'Naubos na ang luha ko': Duterte admits he's having a hard time dealing with pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Weeks after saying that Filipinos would prevail over the pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte warned of "bleak months" ahead and admitted that he is having a hard time addressing the COVID-19 crisis as the government grapples with a surge in infections and a limited vaccine supply.

Duterte said the COVID-19 crisis, which has claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people in the Philippines, is taking most of his time, even likening his situation to passing through purgatory.

"I’m having a hard time. I’m grappling with the issue of COVID. It takes most of my time actually. More than any other papers, it’s the COVID that is taking my time or most of my time looking for ways, checking what is happening outside," Duterte said during a pre-recorded public address last Monday, his first since placing Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan on lockdown.

"Hay buhay. Kung alam lang ninyo...Para akong dumadaan ng purgatoryo ngayon at this time hanggang hindi matulungan ang lahat ng Pilipino (Oh, life. If you only knew...I'm like passing through purgatory at this time until I am able to help all Filipinos)," he added.

Duterte said among the problems that the government has to deal with is the difficulty in accessing COVID-19 vaccines, something that he said makes him want to cry. He explained that the problem stems from the fact that the Philippines is not a vaccine-producing country.

"That is how hard it is para makakuha lang talaga tayo... Gusto ko na ngang umiyak sa harap ninyo pero naubos na ang luha ko (That is how hard it is for us to get vaccines... I want to cry in front of you but I have ran out of tears)," the president said.



Duterte said while the Philippines just received one million doses of COVID-19 jabs from Chinese firm Sinovac, the shots are just enough for the country's medical frontliners. He admitted that there is no assurance yet that the 1.2 million vaccine doses scheduled to arrive in April would be delivered on time.

"That's how difficult the situation in the world is... We have (supplies). We want to buy, we have money, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank said, 'OK, we will lend you.' The money is made available to us. I suppose that is what the bank has told our people. The problem is it's not enough," Duterte said.

"So we expect a very - not really a dark future, but we expect bleak months... baka mahawa ka nga eh. Ang problema mahawa ka (You might get infected. There would be a problem if you get infected)," he added.

Duterte appealed for patience and understanding from the public, saying the government is working to secure more vaccines despite the tight global supply.

"Now, we are really doing our very best, our very - the best of our best talent (to get) the vaccine from anywhere to reduce the transmission (of the virus)," the president said.

"We have to understand government...stretch your patience and understanding a bit. We are doing our best. We are not a vaccine-producing country. We do not have the expertise, we do not have the knowledge, medical-scientific knowledge. So we are waiting," he added.

Duterte also assured the public that the week-long lockdown imposed in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces - now collectively known as the "National Capital Region plus bubble" - were not intended to cause sufferings.

"I would be the last person in the Philippines to cause suffering to Filipinos. If only I had the power...like a magic wand to immediately remove this problem, I would do it," he said.

Earlier this month, Duterte told Filipinos not to despair as he expressed optimism that they would be able to overcome the pandemic. He noted that Filipinos have been through more difficult problems, even describing the COVID-19 problem as "a small thing in our life." Malacañang has clarified that Duterte was not belittling the pandemic but was just reminding the public that the crisis shall also pass.