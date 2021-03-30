#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH recommends extension of ECQ in 'NCR Plus' for another week
A resident walks along an almost empty street in Manila on March 29, 2021, on day one of government's imposing stricter lockdown, as hospitals in the capital struggle to cope with a surge in coronavirus infections.
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa

DOH recommends extension of ECQ in 'NCR Plus' for another week

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 9:51am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recommended extending the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces for another week to slow down the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel Tuesday, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the one week ECQ in the capital region, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna—dubbed as the “NCR Plus”—is too short for effects to be seen.

“One week really is short. We have recommended an extension. But of course, we need to balance it off with the economy that’s why we need to have enough basis for us to have this extension, Vergeire said.

The Philippines reported Monday 10,016 new COVID-19 infections, the highest since the pandemic began, taking the caseload to 731,894. Of these, 15.8% or 115,495 are active cases.

The health official said the strictest form of lockdown should “ideally” last for two weeks to see the effects of the interventions on the number of COVID-19 cases and the country’s health system.

But nothing is final yet as there will be an assessment of the progress before ECQ ends on Easter Sunday, April 4.

“We will be assessing before the end of this week so we will know if we still need to extend or there would just be stricter restrictions but the ECQ will be lifted,” Vergeire said.

Vergeire earlier said active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines could reach 430,000 by the end of April if the strictest quarantine measure was not enforced in “NCR Plus” bubble.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced Monday that Quirino province will revert to modified ECQ from April 1 to 15, while Santiago City in Isabela will be under MECQ for the entire month.

The entire Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan, Isabela, Batangas, Lanao del Sur as well as the cities of Tacloban in Leyte, Iligan in Lanao del Norte, Davao in Davao del Sur will be under general community quarantine next month.

The rest of the country will be under modified GCQ, or the government’s lowest quarantine classification.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday defended President Duterte from critics who accused him of deceiving the public about his birthday...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace slams criticism of Duterte's birthday party photographs
Palace slams criticism of Duterte's birthday party photographs
23 hours ago
"Acting poor for your birthday photo ops when you're not really poor is just mocking those who truly have nothing to put on...
Headlines
fbfb
Erap hospitalized, positive for COVID-19
Erap hospitalized, positive for COVID-19
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
Former president and Manila mayor Joseph Estrada was rushed Sunday night to the hospital due to COVID-19, his son and former...
Headlines
fbfb
Three weeks after bloody Calabarzon raids, labor leader shot dead in Laguna
Three weeks after bloody Calabarzon raids, labor leader shot dead in Laguna
1 day ago
Three weeks since the bloody Calabarzon raids that left nine activists dead, labor leader Dandy Miguel was shot dead in Laguna...
Headlines
fbfb
Do you have these conditions? You get vaccine priority
Do you have these conditions? You get vaccine priority
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Do you have chronic respiratory disease, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, malignancy, diabetes,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte receives 1 million Sinovac vaccines purchased by DOH
Duterte receives 1 million Sinovac vaccines purchased by DOH
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday witnessed the arrival of one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese firm Sinovac...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo urges youths to vote in 2022 elections
Robredo urges youths to vote in 2022 elections
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday urged Filipinos, especially the youth, to vote in the May 2022 presidential electi...
Headlines
fbfb
Oil price rollback today
Oil price rollback today
By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
Oil prices have been slashed by over P1 per liter today as Filipinos are locked down inside their homes due to strict quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
No P100 wage hike for workers nationwide
No P100 wage hike for workers nationwide
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Workers in the National Capital Region and other areas in the country are not getting any increase in their daily take home...
Headlines
fbfb
Probe delayed pay of DepEd TV workers, DOLE urged
Probe delayed pay of DepEd TV workers, DOLE urged
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment should investigate allegations of delayed compensation and other complaints of media...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with