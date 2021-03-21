#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Duque must go for mismanagement of COVID-19 response, senator says
Health Sec. Francisco Duque III is seen making the rounds in Parañaque City as the country continued to see a surge in COVID-19 cases
News5/JC Cosico

Duque must go for mismanagement of COVID-19 response, senator says

(Philstar.com) - March 21, 2021 - 1:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The administration should let Health Secretary Francisco Duque III go amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that has seen the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began, a senator said Sunday.

An ongoing surge that has show no signs of slowing down has pushed the Philippines' overall count to 656,056 as of Saturday.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan said over radio dzBB that the Duterte government's continued backing of Duque amid previous calls for him to resign has led to apparent consequences. 

"Sa akin, sana magkaroon ng kaliwanagan ang Malacañang at aminin na kinakailangan na maghanap ng iba gaya ng ginawa naman nila sa PhilHealth," he said, referring to the leadership shakeup that the President ordered in the state health insurer amid corruption allegations.

(We hope Malacañang will be enlightened and finally admit that there is a need to look for someone else like what they did with PhilHealth.)

A majority of senators called for Duque's resignation in April 2020 over the health department's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the health secretary had shown "poor planning, delayed response, lack of transparency and misguided and flip-flopping policies" in addressing the crisis.

The health chief, however, has managed to stay on, with President Rodrigo Duterte repeatedly rejecting calls and declaring support for Duque. Social media users also criticized Duque on Friday for going around Parañaque to give out face shields and implement physical distancing with a meter stick, saying he should be focused on other things.

FROM INTERAKSYON‘Hanggang stick na lang?’ Renewed criticisms vs Duque’s use of meter stick amid COVID-19 cases surge

Pangilinan scored how contact tracing remains a problem more than a year since the pandemic hit, saying even the World Health Organization remarked that only four out of 17 cities in Metro Manila have effective tracing measures.

"Ang solusyon base na rin sa karanasan ng ibang bansa [ay] hindi na misteryo," he said. "Kung hindi mo kino-contact trace 'yung na-expose, kakalat at hindi mai-isolate."

(The solution based from other countries' experience is no longer a mystery. If you don't contact trace those who were exposed, it will spread and you won't be able to isolate.)

On Saturday, Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Nancy Binay sought as well for a better pandemic response from the administration amid the surge in cases, saying that with the numbers now, it is obvious that "we are failing."

Health workers are also bewailing the impact of the increase with hospitals already reaching critical level.

"Hindi dapat kinukunsinte ang palpak kasi uulit-ulitin 'yan," Pangilinan said. "Sana magising na ang mga namumuno at hanapan na ng solusyon ang makupad na management ng COVID."

(Neglect should never be tolerated because it will keep on happening. We hope that our leaders finally wake up and find a solution to the slow management of the pandemic.) — Christian Deiparine

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH FRANCIS PANGILINAN FRANCISCO DUQUE III NANCY BINAY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RISA HONTIVEROS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No NCR lockdown &ndash; Palace
No NCR lockdown – Palace
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
There would be no lockdown in the National Capital Region in the next two weeks amid the continuous increase in the number...
Headlines
fbfb
Private sector to fund own vaccine rollout, says Duterte adviser
Private sector to fund own vaccine rollout, says Duterte adviser
By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The private sector is “willing to pay for everything” to ensure that the rollout of the vaccines will be “at...
Headlines
fbfb
'We refuse to be sacrificial lambs:' Nurses demand better gov&rsquo;t response to pandemic as cases surge
'We refuse to be sacrificial lambs:' Nurses demand better gov’t response to pandemic as cases surge
20 hours ago
A nurses’ group called on the government to recalibrate its response to the pandemic in the face of a surge in COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Infection surge taking toll on health frontliners
Infection surge taking toll on health frontliners
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The Filipino Nurses United yesterday expressed “extreme alarm” over the soaring cases of COVID-19, saying two...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara: 1Sambayan coalition authoritarian
Sara: 1Sambayan coalition authoritarian
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
President Duterte’s daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio slammed as authoritarian the 1Sambayan coalition, headed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Metro Manila hospitals seen to reach full occupancy by April &mdash; OCTA
Metro Manila hospitals seen to reach full occupancy by April — OCTA
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Metro Manila hospitals could hit 100% capacity by April if the surge in the region is not controlled, the OCTA Research has...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 200 Chinese militia ships spotted in West Philippine Sea
Over 200 Chinese militia ships spotted in West Philippine Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said it has received a report from the Philippine Coast Guard about the...
Headlines
fbfb
Voter registration hours shortened amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Voter registration hours shortened amid surge in COVID-19 cases
4 hours ago
Voter registration hours will be cut short and on-site registration will be suspended beginning Monday, March 22, the Commission...
Headlines
fbfb
CBCP: No processions this Holy Week
CBCP: No processions this Holy Week
By Robertzon Ramirez | 14 hours ago
Just like last year, the Catholic Church has decided to forgo some religious activities for the Holy Week as the resurgence...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs record 7,999 new COVID-19 cases
Philippines logs record 7,999 new COVID-19 cases
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
It was another record-breaking day as new COVID-19 cases in the country yesterday totaled 7,999, the highest single-day surge...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with