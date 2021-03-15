#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Senators hit double standards, 'band-aid' solutions a year into COVID-19 lockdown
Personnel from Quezon City Police District conduct a checkpoint at the boundary of San Mateo-Batasan Road on Monday, March 15, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Senators hit double standards, 'band-aid' solutions a year into COVID-19 lockdown

(Philstar.com) - March 15, 2021 - 5:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senators on Monday scored the administration's handling of the pandemic exactly a year since a hard lockdown of Luzon began, saying the country has barely made progress and is facing the same problems.

In a statement, Sen. Nancy Binay hit the "ningas cogon" attitude even among government officials as pandemic-related curbs are now being flouted even as cases rise daily. "Ningas cogon" refers to early enthusiasm that quickly fades.

"What's ironic is that after a year since the lockdown, we are still here with hardly any progress," she said partly in Filipino. The country has seen a fresh surge of cases, with the Department of Health reporting 5,404 new infections on Monday.

"How can we expect people to consiously follow health protocols when even our national and local government officials do not conscientiously follow [these]?" 

Binay did not name names, but Police Gen. Debold Sinas, chief of the Philippine National Police, has found himself again in hot waters after reportedly skipping health screenings in his visit to the local police office in Oriental Mindoro last Thursday. He found out the same day that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The incident is the second quarantine-related controversy he has figured in, after his widely criticized birthday bash in May 2020 during a lockdown when mass gatherings were prohibited.

President Rodrigo Duterte abssolved Sinas of accountability and promoted him to the head of the PNP.

The senator also took aim at how officials are seemingly downplaying the virus' threat with vaccines already in the country.

"Let's not fall into the bad habit of ningas cogon, where we are only good at the start and lax later on," Binay said partly in Filipino. "No matter how long we impose curfews , or even considering enacting ordinances, these won't be effecitve if we continue to display a relaxed atmosphere in the midst of a worsening public health crisis."

Sotto: Government has done what is necessary

In a separate statement, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said the government "has done what is necessary" but admitted that there is a lot more to be done.

Noting the rise in cases, Sotto called on the public to avoid leaving their homes and risk exposure to the coronavirus.

"Now, more than ever in the past 12 months, it is safer to stay at home and protect ourselves from catching the virus," he also said as he reminded people to observe health protocols like wearing face masks and shields and maintaining physical distancing.

Sotto also said that the public should get vaccinated as soon as doses are more widely available.

"Together we stand in the fight against COVID, but if we fail, recovery will be an uphill climb," he warned.

Government 'scrambling' again

In a privilege speech on the anniversary of the lockdown, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the country has seen "365 days of hypocrisy" from some officials who violated quarantine measures.

The administration's response of "undeserving promotions, pats-on-the-back and premature celebrations," she said, have resulted in neglect in pandemic handling.

"IATF continues to use silly and ineffective band-aid solutions as a smokescreen for the fact that the real systematic response has still not yet been made," Hontiveros said in a statement, adding that to date, the country still has no free mass testing and an efficient contact tracing system.

In a privilege speech delivered also today, she said government is likely resort again to a militaristic approach to the health crisis as officials are in disarray on how to control the ongoing surge.

"Why are police in fatigue uniforms with guns tasked to carry out curbs?" she said. "COVID-19 is a health problem. This virus is not going away just because you brandish a gun, just as it will not stop spreading because there are officers in fatigues at a checkpoint."

As it stands, health officials on Monday reported 5,404 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total to 626,893.

This count is already the highest in seven months, and the fourth biggest tallied in a day since the pandemic began.

NANCY BINAY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE RISA HONTIVEROS RODRIGO DUTERTE SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar surpassing Philippines&rsquo;
‘Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar surpassing Philippines’
By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar, despite their respective political upheavals, will overtake the Philippines in terms of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
FLAG: 61 lawyers slain in Duterte term &mdash; higher than killings from Marcos to Aquino admins
FLAG: 61 lawyers slain in Duterte term — higher than killings from Marcos to Aquino admins
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The number of lawyers killed in nearly five years into the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte is higher than murders...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: Pope Francis' homily for the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines
play
FULL TEXT: Pope Francis' homily for the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines
12 hours ago
Pope Francis led the celebration of a Sunday Lenten Mass which was also in thanksgiving for the 500 years of Christianity...
Headlines
fbfb
Pro-democracy coalition eyes unified slate for 2022
Pro-democracy coalition eyes unified slate for 2022
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
A coalition of former government officials is eyeing a single slate of national candidates for the 2022 elections to challenge...
Headlines
fbfb
Vico Sotto in quarantine after driver succumbs to COVID-19
play
Vico Sotto in quarantine after driver succumbs to COVID-19
4 hours ago
The local chief executive and some of his staff got tested Sunday, and are still waiting for their test results.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace: Up to DILG to check if Sinas skipped health screening in Calapan visit
Palace: Up to DILG to check if Sinas skipped health screening in Calapan visit
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Oriental Mindoro provincial government said Sinas did not undergo health clearances at a pier in Calapan City when he...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra sees no link between Duterte and high number of lawyers killed since 2016
Guevarra sees no link between Duterte and high number of lawyers killed since 2016
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
"The president himself is a lawyer, do you think he will have a policy that… will put his fellow members in the legal...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH makes new push for wearing face masks at home
DOH makes new push for wearing face masks at home
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
The health department on Monday pushed anew for the wearing of face masks at home as part of efforts to curb the rising number...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte's spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19
Duterte's spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19
5 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque disclosed Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Headlines
fbfb
Sanity break: Filipinos go on &lsquo;workation&rsquo; during world's longest lockdown
Sanity break: Filipinos go on ‘workation’ during world's longest lockdown
By Rosette Adel | 8 hours ago
"I was able to merge my hobby and work and I guess this design best works for a travel person like me."
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with