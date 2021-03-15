Members of the Manila Police District are deployed at Barangay 351 in Sta. Cruz, Manila to strictly implement the localized lockdown with the help of barangay officials on Thursday midnight, March 11, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
With 5,404 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines posts biggest daily rise in 7 months
(Philstar.com) - March 15, 2021 - 4:05pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday logged 5,404 COVID-19 cases, the highest in seven months, raising the total number of infections in the country to 626,893. This is the fourth highest single-day tally in the Philippines since the start of the pandemic.
- Active cases: 53,479 or 8.5% of the total
- Recoveries: 71, pushing total to 560,577
- Deaths: 8, bringing total to 12,837
What’s new today?
- The Department of Health reported the highest single-day rise since August 14, when the country had 6,216 cases.
- The European Union provided €2.3 million (P133 million) grant to fund pandemic preparedness and response in the Philippines.
- As the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 infections a year into the pandemic, the bed capacity in intensive care units in some regions are “slowly being filled up,” said Dr. Beverly Ho, head of the DOH’s Health Promotion Bureau and Disease Prevention and Control Bureau.
- Some 193,492 Filipinos, mostly health workers, have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine nearly two weeks after the inoculation drive started.
- The DOH pushed anew for the wearing of face masks at home as part of efforts to stem the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
- Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced he tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Pasig City Vico Sotto said he is under quarantine after his driver died from the severe respiratory illness.
— Gaea Katreena Cabico
