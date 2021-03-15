Residents wearing face masks stand next to a police line placed at the entrance to their home as the local government prepares to impose a lockdown in the neighbourhood in Manila on March 10, 2021, as the number of new daily cases has soared past 3,000 in recent days - most in the Metro Manila area.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - March 15, 2021 - 7:37am
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended