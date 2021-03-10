#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH: No COVID-19 'variant of concern' from Brazil detected in Philippines yet
Devotees maintain proper social distancing and follow other health protocols as they attend the first Friday of the month mass at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

DOH: No COVID-19 'variant of concern' from Brazil detected in Philippines yet

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 7:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — A coronavirus “variant of concern” first detected in Brazil has not been found in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

“We would like to clarify that we have not detected the Brazilian variant of concern (P.1 lineage) in the 3,420 samples we have sequenced as of this date,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a Viber message to reporters.

The health official issued the clarification after Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte reported there were 18 cases of more transmissible COVID-19 variants in her city: 13 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (United Kingdom), four cases of the B.1.351 variant (South Africa), and one “Brazilian variant.”

Vergeire said a common variant identified among the sequenced samples was of “Brazilian origin (B.1.1.28) but [is] NOT a variant of concern.”

Philippine Genome Center Executive Director Cynthia Saloma also said in a briefing that the Philippines has yet to detect the P.1 variant.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the P.1 variant is a branch off the B.1.1.28 lineage. It was first identified last January in travelers from Brazil who arrived in Japan.

“The P.1 Brazil variant of concern is a child of B.1.1.28,” Saloma said.

‘Variants of concern’

Virus, like the SARS-COV-2, mutate all the time. Mutation refers to the actual change in the virus genetic sequence and may result in the virus being more transmissible, increase in disease severity or influence efficacy of diagnostics or vaccines, the World Health Organization said.

As a consequence of mutation, the emergence of new variants is expected. When these variants increase the risk to human health, they are classified as “variants of concern.” Those considered as variants of concerns are B.1.1.7., B.1.351 and P.1.

All three variants carry a mutation called N501Y, which is associated with increased transmissibility.

Meanwhile, B.1.351 and P.1. also carry another mutation called E484K, which may help the virus dodge some kind of antibodies.

“We’d like to emphasize just because we’re using the word variant does not mean its deleterious. 'Variant' is different from 'variant of concern',” Saloma said in Filipino.

Local authorities have so far detected 118 cases of B.1.1.7 and 58 cases of B.1.351.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Anti-drug cops gun down Calbayog mayor, police escorts
Anti-drug cops gun down Calbayog mayor, police escorts
By Miriam Desacada | 20 hours ago
The mayor of Calbayog City, Samar and five other persons, including a municipal police chief, were killed in what authorities...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 21 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 603,308 with 2,886 new cases
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 603,308 with 2,886 new cases
4 hours ago
Of the total, 44,470 or 7.4% were active cases.
Headlines
fbfb
UN rapid response team should probe into killings of activists &mdash; rights group
UN rapid response team should probe into killings of activists — rights group
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights should send a rapid response unit to probe the recent spate of activist killings,...
Headlines
fbfb
VP Robredo denounces &lsquo;murderous regime&rsquo;
VP Robredo denounces ‘murderous regime’
By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has condemned what she described was a “massacre” of activists in Southern Tagalog...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Senate seeks red-tagging general's relief as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson
Senate seeks red-tagging general's relief as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
The Senate is calling for the dismissal of one of the anti-communist task force's spokespersons who is also an active member...
Headlines
fbfb
Akbayan: PNP needs 'institutional changes' after bloody shootings
Akbayan: PNP needs 'institutional changes' after bloody shootings
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"There is a clear pattern of impunity rooted in the culture of violence and corruption deeply ingrained in the PNP institution,...
Headlines
fbfb
The three in the running to be Philippines' next top judge
The three in the running to be Philippines' next top judge
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Here is a quick look at the three justices aspiring to head the judiciary.
Headlines
fbfb
Rains seen over Visayas, Mindanao due to new LPA
Rains seen over Visayas, Mindanao due to new LPA
2 hours ago
PAGASA on Wednesday said a new low pressure area seen within the country's jurisdiction will bring rains over Visayas and...
Headlines
fbfb
117,000 Pfizer doses from COVAX set to arrive in April &mdash; official
117,000 Pfizer doses from COVAX set to arrive in April — official
3 hours ago
Pfizer-BioNTech doses from the World Health Organization-led vaccine sharing initiative were supposed to arrive by mid-February...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with